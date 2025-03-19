Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'India believes in inclusive, just order', says MoS Pabitra Margherita

'India believes in inclusive, just order', says MoS Pabitra Margherita

Highlighting India's commitment to the LAC region, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Guayana recently and attending the India-CARICOM summit

Pabitra Margherita, Pabitra, Margherita

Pabira Margherita highlighted India's willingness to pursue a "just and inclusive world order." (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabira Margherita highlighted India's willingness to pursue a "just and inclusive world order," by forging strong partnerships especially with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (LAC).

"We in India believe that in order to build an inclusive and just order, it is imperative to forge strong partnerships. With the developing world. So naturally, countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, that is LAC, occupy a very significant position in our global outreach efforts," the Union Minister of State said during his address at the Raisina Dialogue.

"We share similar aspirations, support a multipolar world order that caters to the needs of the global South. India has been proactively engaging with this dynamic region," he said, just before the commencement of the Raisina Dialogue panel titled "Destiny or Destination: Culture, Connectivity and Tourism."

 

Highlighting India's commitment to the LAC region, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Guayana recently and attending the India-CARICOM summit, where he held discussions with the country's president, Irfaan Ali, who was also the host of the summit.

Our ties were infused with a renewed vigour last year when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Guayana for the second India-CARICOM summit. He proposed cooperation in various sectors, including capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, among others," the MoS said.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Kashmir invasion was made into dispute: Jaishankar demands strong, fair UN

Modi Podcast, Modi, Narendra Modi, Lex Fridman

Pakistan terms as 'misleading and one-sided' PM Modi's remarks on J&K

Jaishankar, Maria Stenergard

Jaishankar meets Swedish minister Stenergard, Slovenian Dy PM Fajon

Raisina dialogue

PM Modi to begin Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM to be chief guest

Delhi High Court

PIL in HC challenges MEA, Indian embassy in Oman for consular services

Mentioning his own travels to various countries such as Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua, he mentioned the potential for

"I had the opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister's engagement roadmap during recently concluded visits to Uruguay, Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua. There is a great potential for boosting economic cooperation, increasing trade and investment, and fostering robust people to people ties between India and the like," he said.

The trade between India and LAC region stands at USD 35.73 billion in 2023-24 financial year, according to the minister.

"I can say with absolute certainty that India is well positioned to be a key partner in this region's growth story. India's total LAC (Latin American and Caribbean Group) trade stood at USD 35.73 Billion in financial year 2023-24. There's a high level of complementarity between our economies. There is a demand for natural resources and agricultural products in India that can be met by imports from lack, and India can be a trusted source of consumer products," he added.

The minister also recently on a visit to LAC region, which he concluded on March 12.

Margherita paid an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, Bahamas from March 2-4, Barbados from March 4- 6 and Nicaragua from March 6- 8, the details of which were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

During his trip, Margherita represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Uruguay's new President, Yamandu Orsi, and met with key officials, including the incoming Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining

In the Bahamas, he made history with India's first standalone bilateral ministerial-level visit, meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other top officials, including Foreign Minister Frederick Mitchell, the Minister of Economic Affairs, and the Minister of Education.

In Barbados, Margherita received the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing his strategic leadership and COVID-19 assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India to explore green shipping and digital business with Singapore

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Maldives' security relies on good ties with India: Ex-President Nasheed

Modi Putin

Modi-Putin ties 'may be helpful' for war talks, says Polish deputy minister

Chief of New Zealand Navy, General Upendra Dwivedi

NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Maka Bochorishvili, Georgia Foreign Minister

Expanding India-Georgia ties important for us: Georgian foreign minister

Topics : External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon