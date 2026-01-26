EAM Jaishankar holds 'fruitful conversation' with Canadian FM Anita Anand

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a productive conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focusing on strengthening India-Canada bilateral ties. They discussed deepening cooperation in various sectors, including economic partnership, artificial intelligence, and high-level exchanges.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, in an official X post, Minister Jaishankar said the discussion was on "deepening of the bilateral cooperation and continued high-level exchanges" between both countries.

This development comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump warning Canada against making trade deals with China. Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged Canadians to "Buy Canadian" to protect the country's economy from global economic threats, signalling a shift toward focusing on local business rather than relying heavily on international trade.

Carney's message comes amid escalating transnational tensions, particularly in North American trade relations and Canada's outreach to Asia. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also stated that Ottawa, to diversify its global trade landscape, will be doubling its non-US exports by the next decade.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said that the Canadian PM is set to visit India in the coming weeks for the expansion of bilateral trade with New Delhi, after over two years of strained diplomatic relations.

Speaking to CBC's "Power & Politics", the Indian Envoy on January 12 stated that Carney's visit to India is aimed at diversifying Canada's trading partners amid high tariffs imposed by the US on its largest trade partner.

Both India and Canada are facing high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on their exports: 50 per cent tariffs on India, 25 per cent of which is due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian Oil, and 35 per cent tariffs on Canada.

"In a shifting global trade landscape, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We're going to double our non-US exports over the next decade -- to secure new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and create tens of thousands of new careers for Canadian workers." Carney said in a post on X on January 12.

Patnaik, speaking to CBC, said Carney's visit is expected after India tables its Union Budget on February 1, describing the renewed engagement as a sign that "trust is back in the system."

In November last year, Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India in early 2026 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Following the return of high commissioners in August 2025, the two prime ministers agreed to increase diplomatic staffing to meet growing consular demand and strengthen people-to-people ties. They also agreed to support reciprocal knowledge transfer as part of ongoing engagement between the two countries.

Carney welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between India and Canada.

India and Canada have agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) following a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the summit. The planned CEPA talks aim to raise bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.