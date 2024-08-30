Business Standard
India, Malaysia ink MoU to strengthen tourism ties, promote growth

The MoU signed between India and Malaysia is expected to further strengthen the economic and cultural bonds between the two nations

India, Malaysia

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant move to deepen the ties between India and Malaysia, the two nations have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration tourism. This agreement marks a new chapter in the long-standing political, economic, and socio-cultural relations between the two countries.

The MoU was officially signed today by India’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat, and Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Y B Dato Sri Tiong King Sing on August 20.
Key objectives of the MoU


- Promotion and marketing: The agreement focuses on promoting and marketing tourism products and services to attract more visitors from both nations.

- Research and development: It aims to expand cooperation in tourism research, training, and development through exchange programmes and joint initiatives.

- Investment in infrastructure: The MoU encourages investment in tourism infrastructure, facilities, products, and services, fostering growth in the sector.

- Medical tourism: Both countries will exchange information and collaborate to boost medical tourism, with stakeholders encouraged to promote this growing segment.

- Business tourism: The MoU highlights the importance of business tourism, including meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as a key area for development.

- Stakeholder cooperation: The agreement promotes collaboration between tourism stakeholders, tour operators, and travel agents from both nations.

- Sustainable tourism: There is a strong focus on community-based tourism, eco-tourism, and responsible tourism, reflecting the global trend towards sustainable travel.

Malaysia has long been one of India’s most important inbound tourist markets. In 2022, over 250,000 Malaysian tourists visited India, contributing significantly to the country’s tourism revenue. With the signing of this MoU, both nations hope to see a marked increase in tourist arrivals, further strengthening their economic and cultural bonds.

