India's Indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System was on Thursday accorded Final Operational Clearance, marking a major milestone by paving the way for operational exploitation by the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM AVSM VM Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, formally declared the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra AEW&C system in a ceremony held at the Centre for Airborne Systems here.

At the event here, the indigenous Netra (AEW&C) System and the FOC certificate were also unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti said, "It is indeed a proud moment to declare the AEW&C's Final Operational Clearance. This is not merely the culmination of an indigenous technology programme, but a celebration of the unique partnership between the Indian Air Force and the scientific community in fulfilling India's quest for Atmanirbharta."

Noting that the journey of the AEW&C has been extraordinary, he also noted that it came with challenges, as is the norm for any new system.

"We had to do a lot of innovation, it had to see a lot of perseverance, and above all, collaboration. From every individual, every entity that was involved, he said.

Bharti said that right from the very inception of the programme, the Indian Air Force was not just a customer waiting for delivery of the product, but it was an active partner in design, development, integration, testing, and operationalisation.

"DRDO, CABS (Centre for Airborne Systems) in particular, and I have worked hand in hand in defining the operational requirements, participating in developmental and user trials, conducting continuous evaluation and providing timely and constructive feedback," he said.

According to him, every mission flown, every operational exercise undertaken, and every lesson learned was shared and analysed tightly and then translated into improvements, making the system progressively more capable and operationally important.

"Perhaps the greatest testimony to the faith that the Indian Air Force had in this indigenous programme was our decision to induct the platform operationally even before the final operational clearance. And this was not mere act of optimism. This was an expression of confidence in the capabilities of our scientists, and in the immense potential of our indigenous industry," he added.

In a video message, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), said that the national objective of achieving full operational capability for the Netra AEW&C system is particularly significant in the rapidly evolving geopolitical scenario.

Recalling the project's journey from the Cabinet Committee on Security's sanction in October 2004 to the FOC achieved today, he lauded the efforts of DRDO, the Indian Air Force and industry partners in delivering the indigenous airborne early warning and control system at its full operational potential.

"DRDO's innovative research and development expertise, support from certification and quality assurance agencies, the efficiency and agility of Indian industry, and the operational insights of the services have emerged as a critical pillar in strengthening our national defence capabilities and achieving self-reliance in defence technologies," Dixit said.

He also welcomed the planned expansion of the Netra programme to six more aircraft, expressing confidence that the upcoming projects would be equally successful.