India advises against non-essential travel to Iran despite easing situation

India on Wednesday advised its people to continue avoiding all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, despite recent improvements in the security situation.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran said it has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in Iran and was issuing a revised advisory in light of recent positive developments and improvements in the overall situation.

"Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the mission said in its advisory - a copy of which was posted on social media.

The mission further advised Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to the country for unavoidable reasons, to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times and maintain constant awareness.

It urged them to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

The embassy also reiterated its advice to all Indian nationals currently in Iran, as well as those arriving in the country, to register their particulars with the mission at the earliest opportunity.

It further advised Indian citizens to regularly monitor the embassy's website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories.

The embassy also shared its emergency contact details, including mobile numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email address cons.tehran@mea.gov.in for further guidance.

India has issued several such advisories since February 28, when the conflict started in West Asia, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

This, however, was the first such advisory issued after the technical-level talks started following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian last week.