Should older adults even try to lose weight? Here's what doctors say

Once you cross 60, the rules around weight and health begin to change. Losing weight may still help in some situations, but it is not always the right goal, and in certain cases, it can even be risky. So should older adults try to slim down, or focus instead on staying strong and mobile? Here is what the experts say.

According to Dr Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Director – Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, in older adults, there may be some benefits to intentionally losing weight; however, the number of benefits versus risks associated with intentional weight loss diminishes as one ages. “After age 60–65 years, older adults will likely experience additional losses of muscle mass and bone density from unplanned weight loss,” he says.

In other words, the same calorie deficit that trims fat in your 40s may also strip muscle and bone in your 60s.

Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director – Interventional Cardiology & Cardiac Care, Medanta Hospital, Noida, adds, “As we reach the age of 60 and beyond, the benefits of losing weight become much more individualised rather than universally advantageous… our bodies respond to restricted intake very differently from those of younger people.”

Who benefits from weight loss after 60?

There are older adults who may benefit from weight reduction.

Dr Agrawal explains, “Older adults with Type 2 diabetes or who are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, who have knee pain from osteoarthritis, or cardiovascular disease usually see some benefit to intentional weight loss.”

Similarly, Dr Kumar explains further that older adults with limitations caused by obesity-related conditions such as shortness of breath, joint pain, insulin resistance, or impaired mobility generally benefit most from weight loss.

If excess body fat is clearly worsening diabetes, heart disease or mobility, supervised weight loss can help.

When can weight loss backfire in older adults?

Dr Agrawal cautions that older adults who are frail, and/or chronically ill tend to derive fewer to no benefits from intentional weight loss.

He adds a crucial warning: “Weight loss can be counterproductive when your BMI falls below around 22 kg/m², or you lose weight really quickly without meaning to. If you have lost more than 5 per cent of your body weight in 6 months, this is something to be worried about.”

According to him, that 5 per cent figure matters because rapid, unexplained weight loss in older adults is strongly linked with hospitalisation, disability and mortality.

“Unintentional weight loss is an indicator of an undiagnosed medical condition, and people with unintentional weight loss have a greater risk of dying than those who deliberately lose weight,” adds Dr Kumar.

If an older person is suddenly eating less, looking thinner, or fitting into smaller clothes without trying, that is not a fitness victory. That is worrisome.

Why is muscle loss a major risk when slimming down?

According to the doctors, as we age, the body breaks down muscle more readily than fat during calorie restriction.

Dr Kumar explains, “The scale may reflect successful weight loss, but muscle mass has been lost, and physical abilities have diminished. Loss of muscle is not cosmetic. It affects balance, reaction time, and recovery from illness. It increases fall risk. It threatens independence.”

This is why simply “eating less” in your 60s can be dangerous.

Both doctors emphasise a shift in focus.

Dr Agrawal says, “Normally, the goals of muscle maintenance or growth, as well as strength development, should be the main objective.”

He highlights that sarcopenic obesity, or excess fat combined with significant muscle loss, is common in older adults. A person may look overweight but struggle with daily tasks.

What is the obesity paradox in older adults?

You may have heard that slightly heavier older adults sometimes live longer. That is called the “obesity paradox”.

Dr Kumar explains, “The obesity paradox may be related to confounding variables… While this does not necessarily mean that obesity is completely benign, it suggests that either a very low body weight or a rapid weight loss (or both) may be harmful to the older population. So no, fat is not magical protection. But being too thin, too frail or losing weight too fast can be worse.”

Why is BMI alone misleading after 60?

Dr Agrawal says that in older adults, BMI as a measurement tool by itself often leads to incorrect conclusions. “Waist circumference, body composition, grip strength, gait speed, and functional performance… are better indicators of overall health than their weight.”

According to Dr Tarun Kumar, a strong 70-year-old with a BMI of 27 may be far healthier than a frail 70-year-old with a BMI of 21.

Are weight-loss drugs like GLP-1 safe for seniors?

With appetite-suppressing drugs becoming common, Dr Agrawal warns, “You need to be careful prescribing GLP-1 receptor agonists to older adults. It may also contribute to losing muscle and changing eating behaviours.”

Dr Tarun Kumar adds, “Appetite suppressants could unintentionally worsen protein deficiencies and muscle wasting among older adults… the use of these medications should be reserved for specific patients rather than applied as a routine measure.”

In older adults, these medications require close monitoring of nutrition, strength and function.

What should older adults focus on instead of weight?

Dr Agrawal stresses that when thinking about your health in older age, the first concerns should be strength, mobility and good nutrition.

“If at your age you do not see any clear health benefit to losing weight and your weight is stable with good function, the best option going forward would be to do nothing and keep your weight stable,” he says.

Dr Kumar also says that nutritional repletion should be prioritised over restriction. “In later life, muscle is currency. Strength is insurance. Mobility is freedom,” he says.

So, if you are over 60, or caring for someone who is, focus not on how to lose weight, but on how to stay strong.