Defence Ministry signs ₹5,083 crore contract for helicopters and missiles

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore for Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III and Shtil surface-to-air vertical launch missiles for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indian Navy.

The contracts include procurement of six ALH Mk-III in Maritime Role from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Shtil vertical launch surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s state-owned JSC Rosoboronexport.

“The induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations and protection of fishermen and marine environment,” the ministry said in a media statement.

Maritime readiness

The ALH Mk-III, designed and manufactured indigenously, is a twin-engine, multi-role helicopter used for maritime operations. It is equipped with advanced surveillance radar, electro-optical sensors and modern communication systems. The helicopter can undertake search and rescue, medical evacuation, coastal patrol, special forces support and offshore asset protection.

Its ability to operate from ships and remote coastal bases makes it a force multiplier for the Coast Guard, especially to patrol India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Shtil missile system is a ship-borne, vertically launched air-defence weapon designed to counter aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters and anti-ship missiles. It is integrated with advanced fire-control radars to provide medium-range protection and forms the Navy’s layered air-defence shield for frontline vessels operating in high-threat environments.

The latest contracts come against the backdrop of earlier approvals by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last month, aimed at modernising the Coast Guard’s fleet and surveillance capability. The Ministry signed a separate Rs 2,312 crore contract with HAL for eight Dornier 228 aircraft for the Coast Guard under the Buy (Indian) category.

The Dornier 228 is a light transport and maritime patrol aircraft known for its short take-off and landing capability, making it ideal for operations from coastal airstrips.

Equipped with maritime surveillance radar, communication systems and mission equipment, the aircraft is useful in coastal reconnaissance, pollution-response monitoring, anti-smuggling operations and humanitarian assistance missions. The new induction will expand aerial surveillance coverage and improve rapid-response capability along India’s coastline.

Additionally, the DAC cleared the Acceptance of Necessity — the formal procurement approval — for advanced Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) systems for the Dornier fleet, aimed at enhancing night-time surveillance and improving detection capability in adverse weather conditions.

The induction of advanced helicopters, surveillance aircraft and ship-borne missile systems aims to strengthen India’s maritime security framework by enhancing coastal patrol, reconnaissance and fleet air-defence capabilities.

With India’s reliance on imports and the bulk of its crude oil, much of it shipped from the Gulf, the stability of maritime routes and sea lines of communication remains critical. The enhanced coastal surveillance and preparedness will reinforce the Navy’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region, while safeguarding vital trade corridors and national security interests.