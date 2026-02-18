Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi meets Croatian PM; discusses AI, clean energy, India-EU FTA

PM Modi meets Croatian PM; discusses AI, clean energy, India-EU FTA

PM Modi held a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored avenues to expand cooperation

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, where the two leaders reviewed India-Croatia ties and explored avenues to expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, information and communication technologies, innovation, and clean energy.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that both sides also agreed to work towards the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

" Prime Minister @NarendraModi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia @AndrejPlenkovic on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. The two leaders exchanged views on ways to further strengthen - relations and advance cooperation in new areas of mutual interest including AI, information and communication technologies, innovation and clean energy among others. Both leaders agreed to work for early implementation of India-EU FTA," Jaiswal posted.

 

"Prime Minister Modi appreciated deep interest of the people of Croatia in Indology and the Indian traditional system of Yoga and Ayurveda," it added.

India, currently, is hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a landmark global convening aimed at shaping the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence.

Building on the momentum of earlier multilateral AI initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the India AI Impact Summit seeks to move beyond aspirations toward delivering real, tangible impact.

The summit is structured around the core principles of People, Planet, and Progress, demonstrating how AI can generate meaningful outcomes that serve humanity while advancing inclusive growth, social development, and people-centric innovations that safeguard the environment.

As the first major global AI summit in this series to be held in the Global South, the event is positioned to advance a future where AI's transformative power benefits all, promotes equitable progress, and addresses global challenges responsibly.

The summit builds on extensive preparatory work, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions held in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

To ensure broad and inclusive input, regional events across India have amplified grassroots voices, while more than 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and widened participation.

These efforts, complemented by curated consultation sessions and working groups, reflect India's deeply participatory and consultative approach to organising the India AI Impact Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

