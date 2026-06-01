Monday, June 01, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Myanmar Prez hold bilateral talks on trade, security, connectivity

PM Modi, Myanmar Prez hold bilateral talks on trade, security, connectivity

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur

Modi, Narendra Modi, U Min Aung Hlaing, U Min Aung

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, border security and defence.

Aung Hlaing is currently on a five-day trip to India. The visit comes less than two months after he became the president following Myanmar's parliament elections.

The elections were held in December and January after years of protests against the ruling military-junta that seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021 overthrowing the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. PM @narendramodi greets President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar upon his arrival at the Hyderabad House for bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

 

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM SVANidhi brings dignity, credit access to street vendors: PM Modi

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Mini crisis, self-inflicted: Policy missteps leave the rupee under pressurepremium

PM Modi

Stay hydrated, take extra care during scorching heat: PM on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Rahul Gandhi

Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul's dig at PM

Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar Prez Aung Hlaing begins India visit; defence, trade ties in focus

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met Aung Hlaing and discussed key issues relating to bilateral ties.

The Myanmarese leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

Aung Hlaing was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has been deferred.

The Myanmarese president will also travel to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh Kumar,Dinesh,New Navy Chief

Navy chief backs maritime naval theatre command amid West Asia turmoil

Brahmos

India signs BrahMos deal with Vietnam, Indonesia pact in final stage

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Indian Navy confined Pak Navy to its ports during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth backs Trump's India-Pak truce claim; outlines Indo-Pacific vision

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Armed forces ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if need arises: Army chief

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Myanmar Myanmar External Affairs Defence Security News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance