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Home / India News / Stay hydrated, take extra care during scorching heat: PM on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Stay hydrated, take extra care during scorching heat: PM on 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, he said people should take extra precautions when stepping out in the sun

PM Modi

PM Modi also referred to the king of fruits, saying there is hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay hydrated in view of soaring temperatures across the country.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, he said people should take extra precautions when stepping out in the sun.

"With temperatures soaring across much of the country, it is important to take extra care. Stay hydrated. If you need to step out in the sun, do so cautiously and take necessary precautions," he said.

"Keep drinking water. Don't forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard either," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday last also urged citizens to take maximum precautions as the country is witnessing soaring temperatures, and said staying hydrated is key during such harsh weather.

 

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Modi also referred to the king of fruits, saying there is hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season.

He noted that every region has its own mango and its own aroma.

"Hapus or alphonso of Maharashtra, Kesar of Gujarat - these are the lifeblood of 'aamras'; Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh and Langra of Kashi. There are mangoes from Bihar, whose aroma can be smelt from far. Chausa, Malda - memories of people are tied to every name," he said.

The prime minister said if someone goes to South India, people will find other varieties like Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova; there is Himsagar in Bengal; Suvarnarekha of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"In other words, the place changes, and so does the mango's form, colour, and taste...This journey of the mango is now reaching from villages to the global market," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Summer Heatwaves Heatwave

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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