Republic Day 2026: Bhairav commandos, indigenous weapons to headline parade

India will showcase the Army’s newly raised ‘Bhairav’ light commando battalions, ‘Shaktibaan’ artillery regiments and the Ladakh Scouts mountain infantry regiment during the Republic Day 2026 parade, with the Air Force’s French-origin Dassault Rafale and indigenously manufactured Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft flying overhead, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. It added that several of these formations and equipment will be displayed in “battle array” formations for the first time.

Against the backdrop of heightened public interest in military affairs following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the intent was to showcase the armed forces’ operational elements. “The idea is to weave a story of how equipment and manpower are brought together in battle,” he said, adding that this would make the parade and celebrations more interactive and engaging for the public.

The Ministry of Defence added that some personnel participating in the Republic Day celebrations will do so in full battle gear. Despite the display of battle array formations, the traditional marching contingents that have been a hallmark of past Republic Day parades will also be present.

In keeping with the theme of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), indigenous and made-in-India systems will also feature prominently in the parade. These include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Akash air defence system — which saw operational use during Operation Sindoor — the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), the Arjun main battle tank, and a new universal rocket launch system. Reflecting the growing role of automation and artificial intelligence on the battlefield, robotic mules and unmanned ground vehicles will also take part.

“A large portion of the equipment and systems on display will either be made in or designed in India,” Singh said.

Notably, the Airbus C295 transport aircraft, which are now made in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited, will also participate, along with American-origin AH-64 Apache helicopters and C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

The indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft will, however, not participate. Sources in the Ministry of Defence said there was no specific reason for this decision. In the past, however, sources in the armed forces have indicated that single-engine aircraft may not be considered ideal for such events, given the presence of VIPs.

The country’s drone capabilities will also be showcased. However, the drones will be on static display rather than flown, once again owing to the presence of VIPs.

The theme of this year’s Republic Day is “150 years of Vande Mataram”, with six of the 30 tableaux dedicated to celebrating the national song.