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Stranded Indian fishermen in Iran to return home via Armenia: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 11:03 PM IST

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A group of 345 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions, returned to India via Armenia on Saturday, officials said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in return of the Indian nationals.

The Indian nationals arrived in Chennai this evening, the officials cited above said.

The circumstances that led to them being stranded in Iran were not immediately known.

"Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," Jaishankar said on social media.

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Over 1,500 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago.

 

"A group of Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran, are returning home via Armenia today; their flight is expected to reach India this evening," a government statement said.

It said the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the West Asian region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community being accorded the highest priority.

It also made a mention of five Indians being injured in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

According to Abu Dhabi authorities, the Indian nationals were among the 12 people injured by debris from an intercepted missile.

"In an attack in Abu Dhabi, five Indian nationals were injured; four have been discharged, one remains under treatment," the Indian government's statement said.

It said the Indian mission in Abu Dhabi is extending "full" assistance and coordinating with local authorities, adding that their flight is expected to reach India this evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Subrahmanyam Jaishankar US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf India Iran BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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