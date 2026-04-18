Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ukraine's top official meets Jaishankar, Doval on peace prospects

Ukraine's top official meets Jaishankar, Doval on peace prospects

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, considered close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on a visit to India

S Jaishankar, Umerov

Umerov and EAM Jaishankar discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on Friday held separate, high-stakes meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the prospects of "achieving lasting peace" in the conflict-hit nation.

Umerov, considered close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on a visit to India.

In his talks with Doval, the Ukrainian official provided a detailed brief on the current situation on the "frontline".

In the meetings, the Indian side reaffirmed its principled position on the need for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said on social media.

 

Also Read

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

At least 16 killed, over 80 injured in Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy pursues more arms deals with allies to defend against Russia

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli, Australian counterparts

Modi Trump

PM Modi, Trump discuss Hormuz as hopes rise for fresh US-Iran talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

West Asia war: EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Kuwait, Singapore

Umerov said he and the external affairs minister "discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine."  He said the two sides also deliberated on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the agreements outlined in a joint statement following talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv in August 2024.

"I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Umerov said on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared some details about the top Ukrainian security official's meeting with NSA Doval.

"The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India's principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," Jaiswal said.

Umerov said he and Doval "discussed the development of bilateral relations and the assessment of the security situation."  "The Indian side reaffirmed its consistent position on the need for a peaceful settlement based on dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"I am grateful for the shared understanding of the need to find solutions that will ensure a lasting peace," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India joins the France, UK-led summit on securing Strait of Hormuz shipping

Ministry of External Affairs

India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi, says MEA

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

India pulls out of hosting COP33, but committed to climate goals: MEA

Vinay Kwatra, Pete Sessions

Indian envoy Kwatra, US Congressman Pete Sessions discuss bilateral ties

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India calls for early restoration of freedom of navigation through Hormuz

Topics : Ajit Doval S Jaishankar Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance