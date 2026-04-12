Sunday, April 12, 2026 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US, Indian air chiefs hold engagements to advance defence cooperation

US, Indian air chiefs hold engagements to advance defence cooperation

The engagements focused on enhancing interoperability and joint training, among other things

us indian air chiefs

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on an official visit to the United States, visited the Peterson Space Force Base to engage in high-level strategic discussions. Image: X@IAF_MCC

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington to advance defence cooperation, a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The engagements focused on enhancing interoperability and joint training, among other things.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington on 08 Apr to advance defence cooperation. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, hosted Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, who was accorded full honours. Discussions with senior U.S. Air Force leadership focused on enhancing interoperability, joint training, capability development and fostering shared learning. The visit also included engagements at Peterson Space Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base, along with a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX."

 

Earlier on April 9, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on an official visit to the United States, visited the Peterson Space Force Base to engage in high-level strategic discussions.

During the visit, the Air Chief Marshal interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, the Commander of US NORTHCOM.

Also Read

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Vinay Mohan

India's growth journey huge opportunity for global partners: Envoy Kwatra

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri wraps US visit with talks to deepen nuclear ties, explore LPG exports

Vikram Misri, Marco Rubio, Sergio Gor

Misri, Rubio discuss trade, Quad; US state secy set to visit India in May

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India, US to boost cooperation in AI, critical minerals under Pax Silica

India Bangladesh

Bangladesh foreign minister's India visit enables a reset in relationspremium

Marking the visit, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared his welcome in a post on X, stating, "We welcome Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the U.S. and look forward to increased cooperation with India."

The engagement underscored the expanding military synergy between the two nations.

The Indian Air Force noted that the leaders held a "productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities," reflecting the growing depth of the bilateral defence partnership.

The Air Chief Marshal's arrival in the United States on April 6 set the stage for these high-level interactions, aimed at further strengthening the India-US defence partnership.

Upon his landing, he was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra expressed his "pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong and growing ties between the two Air Forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India surrounded by hostile actors, optimal resource use necessary: Rajnath

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar thanks UAE counterpart for Indians' safety amid West Asia crisis

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

840K Indians returned from Gulf since Feb 28, airspace curbs remain: MEA

Pranay Verma

India's envoy to Dhaka Pranay Verma to be next ambassador to Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

EAM S Jaishankar calls on Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool

Topics : US India relations bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis