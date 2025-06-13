Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India AI-171 crash: Black box recovered from building's rooftop

Air India AI-171 crash: Black box recovered from building's rooftop

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

The investigation is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into the events leading up to the disaster. | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground. The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of all 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

 

"Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the State Government joined efforts to augment MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop," said the statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation

The investigation is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into the events leading up to the disaster.

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

YSR Reddy to Madhavrao Scindia: Indian leaders who died in air crashes

Air India

Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet

N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran pledges transparency in Air India crash investigation

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: What is a black box and how does it aid an investigation?

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash highlights: Japanese PM Ishiba condoles loss of lives

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which 241 other passengers died. Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai

State-run Mahavitaran seeks licence to supply electricity across Mumbai

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Mirwaiz Farooq calls Israel a rogue state, threat to global peace

Vijay Rupani

'1206' was Vijay Rupani's lucky number - it now marks his death

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

Mukesh Ambani

SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon