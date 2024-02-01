Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar hovers near seven-week high as Fed cut expectations shift to May

The dollar has been buoyed by U.S. economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates

dollar currency

Representative image

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The dollar hovered close to the highest level in seven weeks against the euro on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first U.S. interest rate cut as soon as March.
The yen, however, held on to overnight gains amid a decline in U.S. Treasury yields, as troubles at regional U.S. lender New York Community Bancorp sparked a rush to safer assets.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro and yen, slipped 0.07 per cent to 103.54 in early Asian trading, giving back a little of Wednesday's 0.19 per cent advance.
It remains close to the recent high of 103.82 touched on Monday of this week and Tuesday of last week, and previously not seen since Dec. 13.
The dollar has been buoyed by U.S. economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates.
Powell gave the currency another push overnight by calling a cut in March "not the base case."
"I don't think it's likely the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting" to ease policy, "but that's to be seen," Powell said at a news conference after Fed officials left rates unchanged but dropped a longstanding reference to possible further hikes in borrowing costs.
"We can forget about any more tightening," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in New York.
However, the timing of a rate cut "has been pushed out to what had been the fringes of consensus," Hogan said.
Traders are now pricing in a 38 per cent probability the Fed will cut rates in March, down from 59 per cent ahead of the Fed decision. It has fallen from 89 per cent a month ago.
The euro eased 0.06 per cent to $1.0811, edging back toward Wednesday's low of $1.0795, its weakest since Dec. 13.
Against Japan's currency, the dollar drifted 0.06 per cent lower to 146.81 yen, adding to Wednesday's 0.47 per cent decline.

Also Read

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

Euro 2024: Ticket sales for European Championship to start soon at $32

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hits 5%, its highest-level since 2007

Flintoff seen with England team in first public appearance since 'Top Gear'

Dollar up 0.47%, hits 1-month high amid tempered expectations of rate cut

Ugro Capital raises Rs 250 crore in debt from Asian Development Bank

RBI asks REs to review internal compliance tracking, monitoring processes

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from carrying out transactions starting Feb 29

Private sector banks' Casa deposits ratio see sharper drop than PSBs

RBI restricts Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits, credit transactions

The currency pair tends to track U.S. long-term yields, and the 10-year Treasury yield stood at about 3.95 per cent on Thursday, down from Tuesday's closing level of 4.057 per cent, despite Powell's less dovish tone.
U.S. yields, which move inversely to bond prices, had dipped before the Fed decision, as shares of New York Community Bancorp plunged after it cut its dividend and posted a surprise loss.
Investors snapped up U.S. Treasuries amid concerns about the health of other regional lenders.
"It was certainly striking that the biggest move in UST yields was hours before the FOMC rather than after," said Sean Callow, a foreign-exchange strategist at Westpac.
However, "if markets regard the knee-jerk response to the regional bank news as an over-reaction, then the less dovish FOMC will be the key story in coming days, supporting the U.S. dollar," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Federal agency US Fed US Federal Reserve US Fed rates Jerome Powell stock exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySwiggyDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon