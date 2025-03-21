Friday, March 21, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Forex kitty rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion, shows RBI data

Forex kitty rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion, shows RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years

forex

As the stock markets soared, so did the forex reserves, reaching a record high of $579.346 billion by December.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's forex reserves increased by $305 million to $654.271 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years. The spike in foreign reserves was partly attributed to the $10 billion forex swap done by the Reserve Bank of India.

The reserves have been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

 

For the week ended March 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $96 million to $557.186 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read

forex, foreign exchange, foreign currency, currency exchange

India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee gains for third straight day; forex reserves surge $15 billion

foreign currency dollar

Forex reserves decline by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion, shows RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI records forward dollar position undermines forex reserves comfort

foreign currency dollar

Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

Gold reserves increased by $66 million to $74.391 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $51 million to $18.262 billion, the apex bank added.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $283 million at $4.431 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji gets over $4 bn in investor commitments for debt sale

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian Rupee strengthens past 86/$, logs best week in over 2 years

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian Rupee opens at 86.23/$, climbs to highest level in eight weeks

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

PFRDA issues regulations for implementation of Unified Pension Scheme

EPFO

Fresh formal hirings decline 3% in Jan, down for second straight month

Topics : Forex reserves US Dollar Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon