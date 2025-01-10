Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Fund managers see RBI boosting liquidity before interest rate cuts

Fund managers see RBI boosting liquidity before interest rate cuts

The RBI is one of the few central banks globally that is yet to cut interest rates despite repeated calls for easing amid a slowing economy

RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Bhaskar Dutta
 
India’s central bank may take measures to inject cash in the banking system before it begins to cut interest rates this quarter, according to some of nation’s biggest fund managers.  
Bandhan Asset Management expects the Reserve Bank of India to add up to 2 trillion rupees ($23 billion) by March via measures including bond purchases, while UTI Asset Management anticipates the authority using foreign-exchange swaps. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC forecasts the possibility of another reduction in the banks’ cash reserve ratio. 
 
The RBI is one of the few central banks globally that is yet to cut interest rates despite repeated calls for easing amid a slowing economy. In recent interactions with the central bank, lenders urged the authority to ease a liquidity crunch that may hinder the transmission of any rate cuts.
 
 
“Initially, they should inject liquidity because that is how you oil the market,” said Avnish Jain, head of fixed income at Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. “If the RBI cuts rates and there’s not enough liquidity, it’s not going to make much of a difference.”  

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra

In month since the change of guard at RBI, rupee's volatility picks up

KredX

Supply chain platform KredX secures RBI's approval to launch TReDS platform

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces names of winners of 3rd edition of Global Hackathon

rbi

RBI's new 15-day credit reporting rule: What it means for your credit score

RBI

RBI releases master direction on reporting of customers credit information

 
chart
 
India’s banking system was in a deficit of 2.2 trillion rupees as of Jan. 9. That’s near the highest since February 2024 reached in late December. 
 
The shortfall has driven up the interbank weighted average call rate — a benchmark for overnight borrowing costs — to near the highest levels since April. The rate rose to 6.88% last week, about 40 basis points above the RBI’s current repurchase rate.
 
To be sure, the RBI did cut the cash reserve ratio — the proportion of deposits that banks must set aside with the central bank — in its December meeting. It also did a bond buyback this week and has injected cash via short-term repo operations.
 
Still, fund managers argue that its efforts aren’t enough as deposit growth slows and economic growth falters.
 
“The sense is that they have to bite the bullet on open-market operations,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan Asset in Mumbai. “The more the central bank delays it, the more they’ll have to do it in a pointed manner in a short span of time.”

More From This Section

SBI Chairman C S Setty at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

SBI proposes common mechanism to track SME fund usage for better pricing

GST

Tech glitch causes GST filing delay; taxpayers call for deadline extension

Bank

Recovery agents are in demand as banks' unsecured loan stress rises

NBFC

Cease & desist: Reserve Bank of India's quick shift on NBFC curbs

MFI

ARCs open to acquiring non-performing MFI loans, but only at right price

Topics : RBI fund managers Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon