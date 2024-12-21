Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / GST Council meet to decide on lower taxes on insurance, ATF inclusion

GST Council meet to decide on lower taxes on insurance, ATF inclusion

One of the major items on the agenda of the Council is to decide the GST rate on health and life insurance

GST

Another major item before the Council is the GST rate rationalisation panel's report. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 55th GST Council meeting which is expected to decide on reducing tax rate on health and life insurance, besides considering rate rejigs on 148 items began here on Saturday.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising her state counterparts, is also expected to deliberate on bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Goods and Services Tax fold.

One of the major items on the agenda of the Council is to decide the GST rate on health and life insurance.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) set up by the Council under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, in its meeting in November had agreed on exempting insurance premiums paid for term life insurance policies from GST.

 

Also premium paid by senior citizens towards health insurance cover has been proposed to be exempted from the tax. Besides, GST on premiums paid by individuals, other than senior citizens, for health insurance with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh is proposed to be exempted.

Also Read

GST Council Meet

GST Council may provide exporter status to intermediaries for tax relief

GST

GST Council to meet in Jaisalmer on December 21; may discuss insurance levy

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-Budget, GST Council meet on Dec 21-22

Elderly, Senior citizen

GST Council may waive 18% tax on senior citizens' insurance plans in Dec

GST

GST Council forms GoM on compensation cess; report expected by Dec 31

However, 18 per cent GST will continue on premiums paid for policies with health insurance cover of over Rs 5 lakh.

A final decision of the insurance taxation under GST is likely on Saturday as most states are in favour of lowering taxes on premium to give relief to the common man.

Several proposals of Fitment Committee, comprising officials from the Centre and states GST department would come up for review before the Council. One of the proposals include cutting taxes on food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, to 5 per cent (without input tax credit), from the current 18 per cent (with ITC).

It is likely to have proposed a rate hike on sale of used EVs as well as small petrol and diesel vehicles to 18 per cent from the current 12 per cent. This hike would bring used and old smaller cars and EVs at par with old larger vehicles, according to sources.

Also, the GoM on GST compensation cess is likely to get a six-month extension till June 2025, to submit their report. The compensation cess regime comes to an end in March 2026, and the GST Council has set up a panel of ministers, under Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, to decide the future course of the cess.

Another major item before the Council is the GST rate rationalisation panel's report, which has suggested rate tweaks in 148 items. The GoM earlier this month decided to submit before the Council their recommendation to hike tax on sin goods, like aerated beverages, cigarettes, tobacco and related products, to 35 per cent from the present 28 per cent.

The four-tier tax slab of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent under GST will continue and a new rate of 35 per cent is proposed by the GoM only for sin goods. The GoM also decided to propose rationalising tax rates on apparel. As per the decision, ready-made garments costing up to Rs 1,500 would attract 5 per cent GST, those between Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000 would attract 18 per cent.

Garments costing above Rs 10,000 would attract 28 per cent tax. Currently, garments costing up to Rs 1,000 attract 5 per cent GST, while those above that attract 12 per cent.

The GoM also proposed hiking GST on shoes above Rs 15,000/pair from 18 per cent to 28 per cent. It also proposed hiking the GST rate on wrist watches above Rs 25,000 from 18 per cent to 28 per cent.

"Some of the low hanging fruits in the 148 items that rate rationalisation panel has suggested may be decided in the meeting. But, no major big ticket rate rationalisation is expected," an official said.

Asked about his views on rate rationalisation and whether he is in favour, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: "Taxation system should be more flexible and not be a burden on people. We will present our views."  The GoM had proposed reducing GST on packaged drinking water of 20 litre and above to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, and reducing tax rate on bicycles costing less than Rs 10,000 to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent. Also, GST on exercise notebooks would be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court removes 30% interest cap on late credit card bill payments

Sanjay Malhotra

Malhotra chairs his first RBI board meet; acknowledges Das' contributions

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

States seek higher interest-free capex loans, increased borrowing limit

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $1.9 bn to almost 6 month low

Corporate bond issuances fell by around 22 per cent in August, despite easing yields as issuers delayed raising funds awaiting the US Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates from this month. money cash

Indian companies make a beeline to raise funds from debt capital market

Topics : GST Council meet GST Insurance policy Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon