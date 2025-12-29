Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Lenders onboarded on RBI's ULI platform rise to 64 from 36 last year

Lenders onboarded on RBI's ULI platform rise to 64 from 36 last year

RBI said 64 lenders, including 41 banks and 23 NBFCs, are now on the Unified Lending Interface, using more than 136 data services to support credit assessment and decision-making

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The RBI has not disclosed the volume or value of loans disbursed through the platform so far

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of lenders onboarded on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Unified Lending Interface (ULI) platform — a UPI-like digital public infrastructure for the lending ecosystem — increased sharply to 64 as of December 12, 2025, from 36 a year earlier, according to the RBI’s Trends and Progress of Banking in India report. Of these, 41 are banks and 23 are non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the central bank said.
 
What data services are lenders using through ULI?
 
According to the RBI, these lenders are using more than 136 data services through ULI across 12 different loan journeys. These include authentication and verification services, land records data from eight states, satellite services, transliteration, property search services, dairy insights and credit guarantee services.
 
 
Additional data services and data sources are being onboarded on the platform to enable more efficient credit assessment and decision-making, the RBI said.
 
How much lending has ULI enabled so far?

Last year, however, it said ULI facilitated the disbursal of more than 600,000 loans amounting to ₹27,000 crore. Of this, around 160,000 loans worth ₹14,500 crore were extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
How does ULI work for lenders and data providers?
 
According to the RBI, ULI brings together financial service providers and multiple data providers through a standardised, protocol-driven architecture and an open application programming interface (API) framework.
 
“Operating on a plug-and-play model, ULI eliminates the need for complex one-to-one integrations between lenders and data providers, enabling lenders to connect to the platform once and access a broad array of data necessary for efficient credit assessment and decision-making,” the RBI said.
 
It added that through the e-KCC platform of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), ULI is also expanding its reach to customers banking with district central co-operative banks (DCCBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs).
 

Topics : RBI NBFCs MSMEs

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

