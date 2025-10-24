Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's financial sector sees $8 billion in deals, M&As jump 127% in 2025

India's financial sector sees $8 billion in deals, M&As jump 127% in 2025

In May, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

(Representative Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's financial sector has seen a number of large deals in 2025, including two rare transactions involving foreign banks buying significant stakes in Indian lenders.

Between January and September 2025, mergers and acquisitions worth $8 billion have concluded across the financial sector, a 127 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to data by Grant Thornton.

Here are key facts about the major deals:

Emirates NBD - RBL Bank

Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD will buy a 60 per cent stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank in a deal valued at $3 billion, the largest overseas acquisition in the Indian financial sector so far.

 

The deal gives the Middle Eastern lender access to a wide branch network, which it intends to merge with its local subsidiary.

Also Read

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

IPO-bound udaan acquires retail-tech startup ShopKirana in all-stock deal

Signage outside a 7-Eleven convenience store

Couche-Tard's failed bid to acquire Seven & i sparks Japan M&A debate

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Marwadi Chandarana to buy 75% stake in TruCap Finance for Rs 207 crore

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Ceigall India board approves C&C Construction merger to boost infra play

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Lumax Auto to acquire remaining 25% stake in IAC India for Rs 221 cr

SMBC - YES Bank

In May, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for $1.6 billion.

It bought the stake from a clutch of Indian banks that rescued the bankrupt lender in 2020. It bought an additional 4.99 per cent in September.

Blackstone-Federal Bank

Private equity firm Blackstone, through a Singapore-based affliate, in October agreed to invest ₹6,197 crore ($705.05 million) in India's Federal Bank, for a 9.9 per cent stake via preferential equity shares.

The deal's completion will give Blackstone's affiliate Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd the right to nominate one non-executive director to the Federal Bank's board.

IHC - SAMMAAN CAPITAL

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) agreed to invest close to $1 billion to buy a 43.5 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital, a non-bank lender focused on housing loans.

IHC will launch an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake for retail investors as per Indian takeover regulations.

The investment was among the largest in India's non-bank financial sector.

WARBURG PINCUS, ADIA - IDFC FIRST BANK

In April, Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) agreed to invest $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank through convertible preference shares.

Together the two funds will have a combined ownership of 15 per cent on conversion of the shares.

BAIN CAPITAL - MANAPPURAM FINANCE

In March, Bain Capital agreed to acquire an 18 per cent stake in Manappuram Finance for $508 million.

Bain will raise its stake to over 40 per cent after making an open offer for shares from retail investors.

Manappuram is a leading gold-loan NBFC with over 5,300 branches.

BAJAJ GROUP - ALLIANZ

In March, India's Bajaj Group bought back a 26 per cent stake in its two joint venture firms - Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd - from its joint venture partner Allianz for $2.8 billion, ending a decade-long partnership.

Allianz thereafter tied up with Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services to set up both general and life insurance businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NPCI

NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

NBFC and fintechs' micro loan play catches regulatory attentionpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI flags geopolitical tensions as key risk to cross-border payments

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI accounts for 85% of payment volumes: RBI's payment system reportpremium

Banks

Corporate advance growth for large banks robust in Q2 as demand picks uppremium

Topics : Mergers & Acquisitions mergers and acquisitions financial sector India’s financial system M&A M&As in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon