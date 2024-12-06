Business Standard
Indian households expect inflation to rise further, says RBI survey

Consumer confidence dips marginally

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Dec 06 2024

Indian households expect inflation to rise further, while consumer confidence took a knock due to weaker sentiment, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forward-looking surveys in November.
 
Households' median perception of current inflation rose by 30 basis points (bps) to 8.4 per cent, compared to 8.1 per cent in the previous survey round held in September 2024.
 
Median inflation expectations for the three-month horizon moderated marginally by 10 bps to 9.1 per cent, whereas they inched up by 10 bps to 10.1 per cent for the one-year ahead period.
 
RBI’s latest round of the Survey of Households' Inflation Expectations was conducted from November 2-11, 2024, covering 6,091 respondents across 19 major cities. Female respondents accounted for 52.9 per cent of the sample, RBI said in a statement.
 
 
The RBI survey showed that a somewhat larger share of respondents expects year-ahead prices and inflation to increase in the November survey, compared to the September 2024 round.
 
The increase was mainly due to higher pressures from food items and housing-related expenses. The one-year ahead price expectations of households were closely aligned with food prices and housing-related expenses.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Survey showed that, even as respondents' sentiment towards current earnings moderated marginally, they displayed high optimism about future income. This was consistent with their views on employment conditions.
 
Households anticipated higher spending over a one-year horizon, on the back of higher essential as well as non-essential spending. They displayed somewhat higher optimism about the one-year ahead outlook for major economic parameters, except prices. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) improved to 121.9 in the latest survey from 121.4 in September, it added.
   

Dec 06 2024

