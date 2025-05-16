IRFC raises ₹3,000 crore via 5-year bonds at record 6.65% cut-off

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways, on Friday raised ₹3,000 crore from the domestic debt capital market through bonds maturing in five years at a record low cut-off of 6.65 per cent, said sources.
Strong demand for shorter-tenor papers, expectations of another 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and ample liquidity have led to a low cut-off yield for IRFC’s five-year papers, according to market participants.
“IRFC's five-year bond issuance, priced at 6.65 per cent, with a spread of 65–70 bps over comparable sovereign securities, witnessed strong demand, with subscriptions exceeding three times the accepted amount of ₹3,000 crore. The credit spread is reasonable, considering IRFC's AAA rating and Navratna status,” said a market participant.
“IRFC’s finer pricing on its recent five-year bond—at just 70 bps over G-Secs, tighter than the usual 80 bps for AAA PSUs—was driven by strong demand, rate cut hopes, and easy liquidity. With inflation easing, RBI’s expected 25 bps cut boosted bond markets, while mutual funds piled into shorter-tenor papers. Limited supply in the five-year segment, as most PSUs borrow longer, also helped compress spreads. Quasi-sovereign status and IRFC’s close ties to Indian Railways further bolstered investor confidence,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.
Yields on 10-year and five-year government securities have rallied since the start of the financial year (FY26). The 10-year G-sec yield has declined by 32 basis points, while the five-year G-sec yield has dropped by 50 basis points during this period. This decline is largely attributed to liquidity infusion by the RBI and frequent open market operations (OMOs) by the central bank, despite the presence of surplus liquidity in the system.
Additionally, the central bank has cut rates by 25 bps each in February and April, and there is an expectation of three more rate cuts of 25 bps each in June, August and September.
This has also led to a rally in yields on corporate bonds, particularly ‘AAA’-rated bonds. April, typically a slow month for the domestic debt capital market, saw issuances worth around ₹1 trillion. Although yields briefly firmed up due to an escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, they rallied again following the announcement of a ceasefire between the two countries.
“The demand was there from all the segments, especially mutual funds, because the market is better and there is no negative news for the bond market right now,” said another market participant on IRFC’s record low cut-off.
Meanwhile, state-owned PFC will also tap the market next week to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through five-year bonds.