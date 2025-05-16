Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee ends slightly higher at 85.52/$; falls for second straight week

Rupee ends slightly higher at 85.52/$; falls for second straight week

Rupee closed 3 paise higher at 85.52 after ending at 85.55 against the greenback on Thursday

Rupee

Rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee pared early gains on Friday to end marginally higher amid a weakness in the dollar index and crude oil prices. 
 
The domestic currency closed 3 paise higher at 85.52 after ending at 85.55 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency gave up its early gains as it opened 25 paise higher against the dollar. 
 
On a weekly basis, the currency logged fell for the second straight week, depreciating 0.16 per cent. 
 
The weakness in dollar index persisted after the US clarified that it is not seeking to weaken the dollar as part of trade deals. The dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 100.75. 
 
 

Also Read

US dollar indian rupee

Indian Rupee gains after a one-day fall; opens 25 paise higher at 85.30/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee snaps three-day winning streak; ends 27 paise lower at 85.52/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Indian Rupee opens 24 paise lower at 85.52/$; snaps 3-day winning streak

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends slightly higher at 85.28/$ as crude oil prices fall

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Indian Rupee trades up on strong cues; opens 21 paise higher at 85.13/$

The dollar index fell as the US 10-year yield fell to 4.42 per cent after downside surprises from US data this week cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates more than three times this year, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
Recent global data points to a potentially softening US economy, which could weigh further on the dollar and provide medium-term support to the rupee, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 
 
Meanwhile, the currency's movement also comes after the country's trade data. India’s merchandise trade deficit widened significantly to $26.42 billion in April from $21.5 billion in March, as a 9 per cent year-on-year uptick in exports was outweighed by a far sharper surge in imports. While April’s exports stood at $38.5 billion, imports rose to $64.91 billion, 19.1 per cent higher than a year ago.  
The sharp rise, driven by an imbalance in trade growth, adds pressure to the rupee by expanding the current account deficit, Pabari said. "Given a softer dollar and strong equity inflows, the rupee may stay range-bound near term. However, a widening trade deficit and geopolitical risks pose downside pressure."
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were down, following a sharp decline on Thursday, as the US-Iran nuclear deal sparked oversupply concerns. Brent crude price was down 0.02 per cent to $64.52 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.06 per cent at 61.58, as of 3:45 PM.
     

More From This Section

PremiumFintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Fintechs push AI, new protocol to simplify backend tools for merchants

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI pushes lenders to revive funding market vital for monetary policy

fdi, fema, fpi

India's outward FDI nearly doubles to $6.8 bn in April 2025: RBI data

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India to decide on $3 billion fundraising on May 20

YES BANK

SMBC's 20% stake purchase is credit positive for Yes Bank: Moody's

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Crude Oil Price Trump tariffs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon