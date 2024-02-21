Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lenders form panel to protect bank executives against graft cases

The committee, headed by D C Jain, a former senior officer with the CBI, is expected to suggest ways to protect bank executives from arbitrary actions related to loan decisions

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

Sunil Mehta, chief executive of the Indian Banks' Association, did not respond to messages and calls.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenders have formed a panel to devise strategies for effectively dealing with cases that bank employees encounter under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The committee, headed by D C Jain, a former senior officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation, is expected to suggest ways to protect bank executives from arbitrary actions related to loan decisions.

A senior bank official with a public sector bank said there has been a long-standing issue of providing comfort to employees and avoiding harassment. While the focus of the panel's work is understood, details regarding the timeline for submission and terms of reference are not known.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This issue is relevant to all working in commercial banks, especially those in public sector financial institutions who face complex situations against the backdrop of vigilance, pointed out another public sector bank executive.

Sunil Mehta, chief executive of the Indian Banks' Association, did not respond to messages and calls.

The panel will have representatives from public sector banks, including the State Bank of India.

Bankers have sought additional protection under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The plea is to extend the immunity currently given to the top executives of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, a newly formed 100 per cent government-owned entity.

Under Section 17A of the Act, prior approval is necessary for conducting any inquiry or investigation into any offence allegedly committed by a public servant. Many court rulings have opined that those working in banks are treated as public servants for this act, bank executives said.

Also Read

India records 594 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Indian banks' rush for clients set for reckoning after Paytm fiasco

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 82.91 against US dollar in early trade

10 states, 2 Union Territories raise Rs 28,000 crore at bond auction

India decides to study the proposal for Brics currency, minus China

Expectations of fresh round of private capex to fuel growth: RBI Bulletin

Topics : Indian lenders loans CBI finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon