Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MDR demand gains momentum as industry bodies rally behind proposal

MDR demand gains momentum as industry bodies rally behind proposal

MDR refers to a fee that merchants pay banks or companies (fintech) processing payments for executing a transaction

UPI

UPI

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The demand to introduce a merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions is heating up, with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) becoming the latest industry association endorsing the Payments Council of India’s (PCI) proposal.
 
PCI, a representative body of digital payment players in the country, has called for a 0.30 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) regime on transactions made through UPI at large merchants in a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) this week.
 
It has also sought to introduce an MDR structure on RuPay debit card transactions applicable to merchants of all sizes.
 
 
MDR refers to a fee that merchants pay banks or companies (fintech) processing payments for executing a transaction. At present, banks and fintech companies bear the payment processing costs incurred to execute transactions made on the real-time payment system.
 
“SPF wholeheartedly supports the recent industry proposal to introduce the MDR on UPI transactions for large merchants,” the association said in a statement.

Also Read

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 cr deal for procurement of ATAGS, vehicles

RR vs KKR

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Defending champions eye 1st win, Toss at 7 PM IST

PremiumAirtel

Airtel prepays additional spectrum dues of Rs 5,985 cr for 2024 auctions

US flag, US, united states

US core capital goods orders drop in Feb amid uncertainty over tariffs

JD Vance

Scaled-back US visit to Greenland by JD Vance eases tensions with Denmark

 
Associations are amping up their support for an MDR in the backdrop of the Centre cutting down subsidies earmarked to promote UPI and RuPay debit card transactions.
 
In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the government approved Rs 1,500 crore in a scheme for the promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI transactions when made from peers to merchants (P2M).
 
This was a substantial cut from the Rs 3,268 crore approved in 2023-24 (FY24).
 
PCI had stated that the allocation amounting to Rs 1,500 crore covered only a fraction of an estimated “Rs 10,000 crore annual cost required to maintain and expand UPI services”.
 
“The two-tiered model of MDR ensures balance by exempting small merchants from the proposed MDR framework and preserving the extant zero MDR framework for them,” SPF added.
 
PCI’s proposal implies that a 0.30 per cent MDR structure on UPI would only affect large merchants who can bear a nominal transaction processing cost. Nearly 90 per cent of India’s 60 million merchants will remain unaffected as they fall under the small enterprise category—merchants earning Rs 20 lakh or less.
 
Industry observers believe that large merchants would be comfortable with a nominal MDR on UPI transactions since these enterprises are used to paying a fee in the range of 1 to 2 per cent on payment instruments such as debit and credit cards.
 
“This distinction will also ensure the long tail of small-value merchants have adequate impetus to upramp and experience digital payments acceptance, ensuring UPI witnesses the next wave of growth,” SPF said.
 
The startup forum’s members include fintechs and startups such as Razorpay, Cred, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, Oyo, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, Mobikwik, among others.

More From This Section

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

NPLs in microfinance segment to peak by FY26 end: S&P Global Ratings

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends 5 paise stronger at 85.72/$, gains after one-day dip

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Regulations must not create unintended barriers to financial inclusion: Guv

bank of india, BOI

BOI's first dollar loan deal in over a decade raises $400 mn, woos 22 banks

Indian economy, rupee, money, Indian rupee, INR

Indian Rupee gains after snapping nine-day rally; Opens at 85.68/$

Topics : MDR finance sector merchant discount rate MDR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon