SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

The funds raised will be used for climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the bank stated

The partnership also includes support for innovative green technologies, project structuring, and ESG integration to ensure measurable environmental and social impact (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed a Euro 100 million line of credit agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) at its GIFT City branch, the bank said in a press release.
 
Commenting on the development, a senior SBI official said, “The bank has been raising lines of credit from MDBs and DFIs to support specific green and sustainable activities. Through this collaboration with AFD, we are not only advancing our green finance roadmap but also enabling impactful climate solutions across India. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
 
 
The funds raised will be used for climate mitigation actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the bank stated. The partnership also includes support for innovative green technologies, project structuring, and ESG integration to ensure measurable environmental and social impact.
 
This strategic step supports SBI’s goal of achieving a green portfolio comprising 7.5–10 per cent of its domestic gross advances by 2030. It will also enable the bank to offer competitive financing solutions to further strengthen India’s green transition.
 

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

