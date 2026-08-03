Payments Act amendment may open door to future UPI merchant charges

The Bill does not specify fees, rates or a timeline for any payment instrument, and the prohibition on charging fees for instruments such as UPI remains unchanged.

“While this will undoubtedly bring about a debate, it is important to remember that both Brazil’s Pix and China’s real-time payment systems have always had merchant charges of 30-40 bps. Yet both have achieved over 90 per cent penetration across users and merchants, compared to roughly 35–40 per cent in India, according to reports published by the RBI and NPCI. UPI today processes nearly 23 billion interoperable payment transactions every month—the largest real-time payment system in the world. Looking at the near-zero investment scenario over the last six years, the pace of growth is naturally slowing, even though there is still an opportunity to increase penetration by almost three times across both consumers and merchants,” Amrish Rau, chief executive officer, Pine Labs, said in a post on X.

According to the Bill, what changes is the source of the list of protected payment modes — instead of the Income-tax Act, it will be whatever the Central Government notifies, without returning to Parliament.

Sources in the industry believe that this amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, is likely to be a precursor to a potential MDR for large merchants.

“In the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, in Section 10A, for the words, figures and letters ‘the electronic modes of payment prescribed under section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961’, the words ‘one or more electronic modes of payment as the Central Government may, by notification, specify’ shall be substituted with effect from the date of publication of this Act in the Official Gazette,” the Bill states, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

In effect, deciding which digital payment modes are protected from charges is likely to cease being the tax department's prerogative and become the government's, exercisable through a gazette notification.

Two provisions have kept UPI free over the past few years.

Section 269SU of the Income-tax Act requires businesses with turnover above ₹50 crore to accept payment through prescribed electronic modes — specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in December 2019 as UPI, UPI QR and RuPay debit cards.

Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act states that banks and payment systems may not charge either the payer or the recipient on those same modes. It derives the list of modes from the tax provision.

With the proposed amendment, Section 10A will no longer refer to the tax provision and will instead cover whichever modes the Central Government specifies through notification. A future notification could exclude certain categories such as peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments at large merchants, for instance, making charges on such transactions possible.

“After this, it is expected that the Finance Ministry would have the power to introduce MDR structures, such as one for large merchants, instead of returning to Parliament. This is the first step towards a potential MDR on UPI. For now, no decision has been made on what kind of MDR should be levied because the ministry did not have the powers till now,” a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Currently, UPI and RuPay debit cards remain free of any charge.

Over the past few years, the digital payments industry, including the Payments Council of India (PCI), has been requesting the government to introduce a 30-bps merchant discount rate on transactions made through UPI and RuPay debit cards at large merchants.

“Zero MDR can continue for smaller merchants on low-value transactions, ensuring protection for the smallest businesses while enabling sustainable monetisation for service providers. We would like to assure the government that the introduction of a nominal MDR for RuPay debit cards and UPI (for large merchants) will not result in any operational disruption, even in the short term, as these merchants are already accustomed to MDR on other payment modes,” Vishwas Patel, chairman, PCI, had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in March 2025.

On Monday, fintech stocks closed higher ahead of the Bill’s introduction.

Pine Labs rose 9.68 per cent to ₹152.45 a share, while Paytm gained 2.63 per cent to ₹1,376 a share. AvenuesAI rose 11.02 per cent to ₹17.63 a share, whereas MobiKwik gained 4.66 per cent to ₹214.55 per share.

A potential MDR on UPI could also bring relief to fintechs such as PhonePe and Razorpay, which are in the process of launching their initial public offerings (IPOs).

The government has been subsidising the growth of homegrown payment instruments such as UPI through annual incentive schemes. The Union Budget allocated ₹2,000 crore to promote low-value peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions through UPI and RuPay debit cards this year.

This was 8.9 per cent lower than the final allocation for FY26, which stood at about ₹2,196.21 crore. The Budget Estimate for FY26 was ₹437 crore. According to official data, the highest government payout under the incentive scheme was ₹3,631 crore in FY24.