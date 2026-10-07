RBI allows customers to use any Account Aggregator for financial data

In a move aimed at improving customer convenience, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to introduce interoperability among NBFC-Account Aggregators (NBFC-AAs), allowing customers to access and share financial information held by different Financial Information Providers (FIPs) through any NBFC-AA of their choice.

The RBI has also facilitated depositories regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to include information related to bank deposit accounts in their Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) through NBFC-AAs.

“This will enable demat account holders to view information relating to their demat account holdings and bank deposit accounts at one place in the CAS. Customers, including those who do not have demat accounts, can continue to obtain a consolidated view of their financial information and share the same through the NBFC-AAs also,” the central bank said on Wednesday.

Both measures are aimed at enhancing customer convenience and are expected to be implemented by December 31, 2026.

Account Aggregators (AAs) are non-banking financial companies licensed by the RBI that act as a bridge between FIPs and Financial Information Users (FIUs).

They facilitate the secure transfer of customers’ financial information, with their consent, from FIPs that hold the data to FIUs that use it to provide financial services.

FIPs are institutions such as banks and NBFCs that hold customers’ financial information and share it with FIUs through requests routed via an AA.

FIUs receive digitally signed financial data from FIPs through AAs and use it to provide services such as loans, insurance and wealth management.

Currently, 17 AAs in India have an operating licence from the RBI and are active.

These include CAMSFinServ, CRIF Connect, NESL Asset Data, Protean Account Aggregator and PB Financial Account Aggregator, among others.

The AA ecosystem has seen a significant increase in usage in 2026.

As of August, 338.04 million accounts were linked through the framework, up from 272.46 million in February.

During August alone, 11.72 million accounts were linked and 27.94 million new consents were fulfilled.

The cumulative number of consents fulfilled stood at 566.26 million as of August.

AAs also delivered 352.48 million data sets on linked accounts during the month, the highest monthly level between February and August.

This compares with 265.67 million data sets delivered in February, indicating a substantial increase in the use of the AA framework for sharing financial information.

In India, depositories are institutions that hold investors’ securities such as shares, bonds and mutual fund units in electronic, or dematerialised, form.

There are two Sebi-regulated depositories in the country — National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).