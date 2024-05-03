Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI allows standalone primary dealers to borrow in foreign currency

SPDs will open nostro account, a bank account with a foreign bank in the currency of the foreign country

RBI logo

Mumbai: Logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put up at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that standalone primary dealers (SPDs) may borrow in foreign currency from their parent companies and entities it has authorised. They may access overdraft facilities in nostro accounts solely for operational use.

Nostro is a bank account held in another country by a domestic bank, but in the currency of the foreign country. An SPD dealing in euros would open an account with a bank in the European Union for transaction settlements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A senior executive with an SPD said the regulator’s announcement would aid in managing funding for the foreign exchange business.

The RBI has also included SPDs within the scope of norms for risk management and inter-bank dealings, enabling them to engage in foreign exchange products. SPDs were in 2018 authorised to offer forex products to clients, including foreign portfolio investors. SPDs have been classified as Authorised Dealer Category-III. Their work in forex products will constitute part of their non-core activities.

Borrowings must adhere to the prescribed limits for foreign currency. Excess withdrawals not adjusted within five days must be reported to the RBI. Such reporting should occur within 15 days from the end of the month in which the limits are exceeded. Reporting is not required if arrangements are in place for value dating, said the Reserve Bank.

A board of authorised dealers may set the Net Overnight Open Position Limit (NOOPL) for calculating the capital charge on forex risk. However, such limits should not exceed 25 per cent of the dealer's total capital (Tier-I and Tier-II capital).

Additionally, the RBI has updated directions on reporting foreign exchange derivative contracts conducted over the counter and foreign currency interest rate derivative contracts to the Trade Repository of the Clearing Corporation of India.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy Foreign portfolio investor foreign portfolio investments Institutional investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon