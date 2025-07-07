Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakens on Trump's tariff threat, RBI seen intervening at 86/$

Rupee weakens on Trump's tariff threat, RBI seen intervening at 86/$

Rupee ends 47 paise lower at 85.86 per dollar as Trump warns 10% tariffs on BRICS-aligned nations; RBI seen selling dollars to cap volatility after hitting 86 mark

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

During the day, the rupee breached the 86 per dollar mark, hitting a low of 86.03 before recovering slightly.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee weakened sharply against the US dollar on Monday, settling 47 paise lower at 85.86 per dollar. The decline in the domestic currency was primarily triggered by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries aligning with BRICS policies, which he described as ‘anti-American’.
 
During the day, the rupee breached the 86 per dollar mark, hitting a low of 86.03 before recovering slightly. According to dealers, the partial recovery was likely due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through dollar sales.
 
Adding to the pressure was renewed strength in the US dollar amid rising uncertainty over trade policies. Market caution intensified as the 90-day extension on tariff suspensions is set to expire on Wednesday, with no formal trade agreements signed so far. The lack of clarity on future trade arrangements has made investors more risk-averse, contributing to the rupee’s decline, said dealers. 
 
 
Additionally, strong dollar demand from a major private bank added further pressure on the local currency. The rupee’s fall below the 85.80 level triggered stop-loss orders, leading to a sharper decline. In the absence of positive developments on the trade front, market participants expect the rupee to weaken further, potentially touching 86.50 per dollar in the near term.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee sees selloff on Trump's Brics tariffs; ends 47 paise lower at 85.86/$

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee gains for second straight week; ends day lower at 85.39/$

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee trades weak as dollar gains on US jobs data; opens lower at 85.40/$

Rupee

Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

 
The dollar index was trading at 97.36, up from the previous day’s 96.95. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
‘Dollar has strengthened and there was a lack of inflows in the market. RBI has intervened around 86 levels,’ said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
President Trump’s declaration, made via a social media post, stressed that there would be ‘no exceptions’ to the proposed tariffs. The announcement has added fresh uncertainty to global trade dynamics, with emerging markets like India bearing the brunt of investor nervousness.
 
Given the heightened volatility, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep a close watch and may intervene again to stabilise the rupee if global trade pressures persist.
 
‘If the deal doesn’t happen, we might see the 86.50 per dollar mark. The RBI will be there to contain volatility,’ said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Meanwhile, the 10-year 2035 bond has gained sufficient secondary market liquidity to be widely recognised as the new benchmark government security, replacing the earlier 6.79 per cent 2034 bond. Although the 2035 bond saw a slower start—partly due to fewer auctions—its liquidity has steadily improved. 
 
The benchmark bond yield settled at 6.29 per cent, compared to the previous close of 6.30 per cent.
 
According to bond market participants, over the past month, the 2035 bond has reached the threshold needed to support large trades in the range of Rs 1,000–2,000 crore with minimal market impact—a key criterion for benchmark status.
 
The transition took longer than earlier shifts to the 2034 and 2033 bonds, largely because a significant portion of outstanding bonds had moved into banks’ hold-for-trading (HFT) portfolios or insurance companies’ held-to-maturity (HTM) books, limiting availability in the secondary market. Recent changes to investment norms—particularly the removal of a 90-day cap on HFT holdings—also reduced the typical churning that supports market liquidity.

More From This Section

Premiumexports, imports, trade

India-Vietnam trade likely to grow to $20 billion, says Ambassador Hai

Mohan Yadav

MP ready to change policies to attract industry, says CM Mohan Yadav

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

India's fuel demand declines 4.7% to 20.31 MMT in June, shows govt data

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

banking, fintech, artificial intelligence

RRBs' IT integration likely to be completed by Sep 30: Nabard chairman

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon