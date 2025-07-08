Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Rupee strengthens tracking falling crude oil prices, dollar index

Rupee strengthens tracking falling crude oil prices, dollar index

The Indian rupee appreciated by 22 paise, tracking declines in the dollar index and crude oil prices, while foreign equity inflows provided further support

Market participants said that the mini trade deal might lead to further strengthening of the rupee to 85 per dollar.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated by 22 paise during intraday trade on Tuesday, tracking the fall in the dollar index and crude oil prices, said dealers. However, the local currency gave up some gains by the end of the trade to settle at 85.70 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 85.86 per dollar.
 
Foreign inflows into domestic equities further aided the rupee, said dealers.
 
“There were inflows in equities and optimism surrounding the trade deal with the US,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The dollar index fell by 0.18 per cent to 97.30. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. Additionally, Brent crude oil prices fell to $68.78 per barrel, compared to the previous day’s $69.38 per barrel.
 
 
Market reaction to President Trump’s tariff letters was subdued, with most regional equities and currencies climbing on Tuesday. Global markets largely ignored the announcement of higher US import duties on 14 trading partners, effective from 1 August this year. Investors interpreted the move as part of ongoing negotiations rather than an immediate escalation. 

“The market did not take it as an immediate threat; rather, they looked at the extension and expected negotiations,” said a market participant.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 0.27 per cent against the greenback in the current financial year, whereas it has witnessed a 0.1 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
 
“Indian rupee is range-bound between 85.63 per dollar and 85.81 per dollar, with chances of a US-India deal being concluded today, keeping the rupee on an upward trend. We expect the rupee to remain in the range of 85.30 per dollar to 86.00 per dollar tomorrow (Wednesday), with expectations of some positive developments tonight,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

