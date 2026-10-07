RBI changes stance to 'calibrated tightening': Here's what it means

What is calibrated tightening?

A ‘calibrated tightening’ stance means the RBI is leaning towards tighter monetary policy, with rate cuts not being considered in the current policy cycle. If further rate hikes are needed, they are likely to be gradual and measured rather than aggressive.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%: A look at last five hikes The RBI will assess inflation, growth, and other economic conditions before deciding whether to raise rates further. Any increase is expected to be gradual and measured, and the central bank can also adjust rates between scheduled MPC meetings if necessary.

Why has the RBI shifted its stance?

The change comes as inflation risks have increased and global conditions have become less favourable. Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, moving above the RBI’s 4 per cent target for the third consecutive month. Higher crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee have added to concerns about imported inflation.