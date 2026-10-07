RBI changes stance to 'calibrated tightening': Here's what it means
The RBI's new calibrated tightening stance signals that further rate hikes remain possible as the central bank responds to inflation and economic risks
Sarjna Rai
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday shifted gears on monetary policy, moving from a ‘neutral’ stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ in its October 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review. The change comes alongside a 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, marking the first rate hike since February 2023.
What is calibrated tightening?
A ‘calibrated tightening’ stance means the RBI is leaning towards tighter monetary policy, with rate cuts not being considered in the current policy cycle. If further rate hikes are needed, they are likely to be gradual and measured rather than aggressive.
The RBI will assess inflation, growth, and other economic conditions before deciding whether to raise rates further. Any increase is expected to be gradual and measured, and the central bank can also adjust rates between scheduled MPC meetings if necessary. ALSO READ: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25%: A look at last five hikes
Why has the RBI shifted its stance?
The change comes as inflation risks have increased and global conditions have become less favourable. Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, moving above the RBI’s 4 per cent target for the third consecutive month. Higher crude oil prices and pressure on the rupee have added to concerns about imported inflation.
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Topics : RBI Policy RBI MPC Meeting RBI RBI repo rate
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:34 AM IST