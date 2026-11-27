The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the minimum cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement for banks back to 90 per cent, amid a decline in the surplus liquidity in the banking system.

In October this year, the central bank had hiked the CRR maintenance requirement to 99 per cent from the earlier 90 per cent amid a liquidity surplus.

"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99 per cent of the requirement to 90 per cent, effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026," a central bank notification said.

CRR is the quantum of deposits which banks have to park with the RBI. Banks do not earn any returns on the money set aside for CRR, and the ratio currently stands at 3 per cent of their deposits.

The move comes days after the banking system liquidity turned to deficit for the first time in five months on the back of Goods and Services Tax outflows and the RBI's foreign exchange market interventions.