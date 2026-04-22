Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI draft norms recast PPI rules, tighten limits and interoperability

RBI draft norms recast PPI rules, tighten limits and interoperability

RBI proposes new PPI norms to tighten risk controls, enable interoperability with UPI and cards, and streamline wallet classification

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The proposed framework aligns regulation of PPIs with the KYC norms issued in 2025 | (Photo:PTI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a revamp of regulations governing prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) as the central bank looks to tighten risk controls, promote interoperability and reframe classification for such instruments. 
The banking regulator has sought the industry’s comments on the draft master directions on PPIs by May 22 this year. It would replace PPI norms issued in 2021. 
The RBI has outlined a new classification of these instruments; general purpose PPIs and special purpose PPIs. It added that use of PPI for cross-border transactions was not permitted. 
General purpose ones would include Full-KYC (Know Your Customer) PPIs and Small PPIs. Special purpose PPIs include those for use cases such as gifting, transit and PPIs for foreign nationals or non-resident Indians. 
 
A full KYC PPI is issued after completion of customer due diligence according to latest KYC norms and such instruments have a minimum validity of one year from issuance date. 

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Committed to a single global dollar-rupee market: RBI dy guv Sankar

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

FDI firms' net sales growth slows to 8.7% in FY25 from 9.4%: RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

West Asia conflict prompted MPC status quo, flag external sector risks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI proposes measures to strengthen Prepaid Payment Instruments framework

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

MPC members voted for status quo on rates amid W. Asia crisis: RBI minutes

These would come with limits; amount outstanding should not exceed ₹2 lakh, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers are capped at ₹25,000 per month and cash loading is permitted to ₹10,000 in a month. 
Small PPIs are issued on obtaining minimum customer details such as mobile number verified with an One Time Password (OTP) along with self-declaration of name and unique identity / identification number of any ‘mandatory document’ or ‘Officially Valid Document (OVD)’.  These come with limits such as total outstanding capped at ₹10,000. 
Similarly, the value of gift PPIs cannot exceed more than ₹10,000 and would not be purchased by cash. 
The amount outstanding on transit PPIs cannot exceed more than ₹3,000. 
PPIs for foreign nationals and NRIs would be issued after physical verification of Passport and Visa, for making Person to Merchant (P2M) payments during their stay in India, the norms propose. 
Total amount debited from such PPI during any month shall not exceed ₹5 lakh. 
The proposed framework aligns regulation of PPIs with the KYC norms issued in 2025. 
The norms propose that a PPI issuer should facilitate interoperability with card network or Unified Payments Interface (UPI), on the issuer side to a holder of Full-KYC PPI. as per the conditions prescribed by the respective Network Provider. 
A PPI issuer may also facilitate discovery of PPI on third-party UPI mobile applications, it said.
 

More From This Section

Representative Picture

Financial literacy gap flips script: Rajasthan edges ahead of Gujaratpremium

Fiscal deficit

India likely to breach budgeted fiscal deficit target for FY27: BMI

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Short-term fluctuations, including FDI outflows closely monitored: RBI Guv

rupee vs dollar, bond yields India, crude oil prices, Brent crude, forex market India, inflation outlook, RBI, US Iran tensions

Rupee falls after RBI partially rolls back forex curbs on derivatives

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI allows issuers to map existing e-mandates if cards are reissued

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI digital wallets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table