Home / Finance / News / RBI to conduct three-year dollar-rupee buy-sell swap on February 28

RBI to conduct three-year dollar-rupee buy-sell swap on February 28

The RBI will conduct a three-year buy/sell swap worth $10 billion on February 28. The first leg of the transaction would be settled on March. 4

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a longer duration dollar/rupee buy/sell swap to infuse durable liquidity into the banking system next week, the central bank said on Friday. 
The RBI will conduct a three-year buy/sell swap worth $10 billion on February 28. The first leg of the transaction would be settled on March. 4. 
This will be the second swap auction by the central bank in a month, after it infused $5.1 billion through a six-month swap on January 31. 
The RBI has infused more than 3.6 trillion rupees ($41.56 billion) of durable liquidity into the banking system through a combination of debt purchases, FX swap and longer duration repos. 
 
 

Topics : RBI Banks Banking

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

