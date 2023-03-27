close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 82.31 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 103

Press Trust of India Mumbai
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 9 paise to 82.31 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid a weak dollar and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.36 against the dollar, then climbed to 82.31, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.40 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 103.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.04 per cent to USD 75.02 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 220.99 points or 0.38 per cent to 57,748.09 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 76.10 points or 0.45 per cent to 17,021.15 points.

Also Read

Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against dollar as US currency firm in markets

Rupee gains 26 paise to 81.67 against dollar as US currency retreats

Rupee appreciates 19 paise to 82.19 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar in early trade

RBI may opt for 25 bps interest rate hike in monetary policy meet: Experts

Revised guidelines to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLADS

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

EPFO board meet on Monday: Interest rate, higher pension top agenda

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,720.44 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex kitty rose USD 12.798 billion to USD 572.801 billion in the week ended March 17.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped USD 2.39 billion to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.

Topics : Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

As Centre pushes municipal bonds, Surat and Vizag may tap markets soon

sovereign bond
4 min read

FinMin asks PSBs to monitor and make provisions for pledged company shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

Interest rate, higher pension, wage cap to top EPFO board meeting

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Premium

Interest rate, higher pension, wage cap to top EPFO board meeting

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read
Premium

G20 must prioritise climate finance

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding
3 min read

FinMin asks PSBs to monitor and make provisions for pledged company shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon