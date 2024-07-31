Nitin Gadkari requests withdrawal of GST on life, health insurance premiums

India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on life insurance and health insurance premiums. Currently, both life insurance and health insurance premiums attract a GST rate of 18 per cent.

In a letter to Sitharaman, Gadkari noted that the Nagpur division of the Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union had submitted a memorandum outlining various concerns within the insurance industry. The primary issue highlighted by the union was the request for the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums. Additionally, Gadkari stated in the letter that levying GST on these segments amounts to taxing the uncertainties of life. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The employees’ union feels that the person who covers the risk of life’s uncertainties to provide some protection to their family should not be taxed on the premium used to purchase cover against this risk,” Gadkari wrote in his letter. He added that the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent to the growth of this socially necessary segment of business.

The insurance industry has long demanded a reduction in the GST levied on insurance premiums to enhance the appeal of insurance products. Since insurance is a "pull" product rather than a "push" product, lowering the GST would help make these products more attractive to consumers.

Furthermore, Gadkari mentioned that the union has also highlighted issues concerning the differential treatment of savings through life insurance, reintroducing the income tax deduction for health insurance premiums, and consolidating public sector general insurance companies.