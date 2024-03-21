Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee rebounds 14 paise to 83.05 against dollar as US Fed indicates cuts

The Indian currency gained strength as the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year despite sticky inflation. The US Fed kept its interest rates unchanged in the policy meeting

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee rebounded 14 paise to 83.05 against the US currency in early trade on Thursday as the dollar retreated from high levels in global markets after the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 83.07 against the US dollar compared to the previous close of 83.19. The local unit moved in a range of 83.08 to 83.04 in early deals.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rupee traded at 83.05 to a dollar at 9.25 AM, showing gains of 14 paise over the last close. It settled at a two-month low of 83.19 on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of US Fed policy amid a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices.
The Indian currency gained strength as the US Federal Reserve indicated three rate cuts this year despite sticky inflation. The US Fed kept its interest rates unchanged in the policy meeting on Wednesday.
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 103.22.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.63 per cent to USD 86.49 per barrel, recovering from overnight losses.
On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 538.01 points to 72,639.70 while the Nifty rose 162.90 points to 22,002.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,599.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

Rupee appreciates 5 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates one paisa to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee appreciates 4 paise to 82.87 against US dollar in early trade

RBI declines request to classify HDFC Ltd bonds as infrastructure bonds

RBI directs all bank branches dealing in govt biz to remain open on Mar 31

Collection efficiency for personal loans reduces in December: ICRA

RBI Guv, Sebi head meet FM ahead of interest rate meet next month

Bond yields changed little ahead of US Federal Reserve's rate decision

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon