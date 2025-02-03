Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / States must raise tax devolution concerns with Finance Commission: FM

States must raise tax devolution concerns with Finance Commission: FM

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, has been tasked to make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of 5 years

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post-budget press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With southern states voicing concerns over 'unfair' tax money devolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the states have to engage and highlight their concerns with the 16th Finance Commission, whose recommendations will decide how the funds are divided.

Population is one of the criteria used by Finance Commissions to decide how the tax revenues are divided. Southern states, which have managed to check the rise in population, feel they get a raw deal when compared to the northern states with much larger population growth.

In an interview with PTI, Sitharaman said the central government does not decide on the devolution formula. The devolution of taxes is made in accordance with the recommendations of the Finance Commission and the aggrieved southern states should approach the panel for change in parameters.

 

"It is for the states to engage with the Finance Commission to express their concerns about the parameters based on which the tax devolution principles are laid down by them.

"And if they think over a decade, they've had a distinctly different paradigm happening there. It is for them to highlight those issues to the Finance Commission," she said.

Also Read

agrochemical

Budget 2025 boost, strong Q3 lift UPL share price 6% to 52-week high

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Almost all of govt borrowing going for asset creation: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM bets on tax cuts to spur growth; Oppn calls it 'election package for Bihar'

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget is by the people, for the people, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moodys

FM cites India's fiscal discipline as key to Moody's unchanged ratings

After all, she said, the Centre takes the Finance Commission's recommendations, particularly on the core suggestions, and follows them. 

It is not appropriate for them to voice concerns as the central government does not decide devolution of taxes, she added.

The Finance Commission typically gives recommendations for the division of tax revenues for five years. The 13th Finance Commission gave recommendations for 2010-11 to 2014-15 and its successor recommended formula for 2015-16 to 2019-20. The 15th Finance Commission gave suggestions for 2020-21 in its first report and then for 2021-2025-26.

Five southern states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala -- saw their share come down to 15.8 per cent during 2021-22/2024-25 each from around 18.62 per cent in 2014-15, which was the concluding year of the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission report, and 18.04 per cent in 2015-16, which was the first year of the implementation of the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations.

The 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, has been tasked to make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, covering an award period of 5 years.

Its predecessor had suggested that states be given 41 per cent of the Centre's net tax receipts against 42 per cent for 2015-16 to 2019-20. The 14th Finance Commission had increased the share of states from 32 per cent to 42 per cent.

The 15th Finance Commission had used the 2011 census for deciding on the weightage of population against the 1971 census used by previous commissions.

On whether it is appropriate for certain states to ask their residents to have more children, Sitharaman said, "I am not even commenting on it because whatever their point of view is should be communicated to the Finance Commission".

"It is for them to highlight to the Finance Commission whatever the principle be, or whatever the factor be," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

India's avg customs duty cut to 10.6%, now moving towards Asean level: CBIC

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Not concerned about rupee value, RBI managing volatility: Finance Secretary

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex forward book climbed to near 4-year high on rupee angst

CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal

Income Tax dept not an adversarial entity, but participative: CBDT chief

Ravi Agrawal, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Give suggestions on new income tax bill: CBDT chief asks industry

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Finance Commission tax settlement Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon