Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI raises liquidity limit for standalone primary dealers to Rs 15,000 cr

RBI raises liquidity limit for standalone primary dealers to Rs 15,000 cr

Reserve Bank of India has decided to increase the aggregate limit made available to the Standalone Primary Dealers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Earlier in the week, the central bank allowed SPDs to participate in all repo operations, irrespective of the tenor, conducted by the RBI. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the aggregate limit available to Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs) under the Standing Liquidity Facility at the prevailing repo rate, from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, effective from April 2, 2025.
 
“Based on an assessment of the prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to increase the aggregate limit made available to the Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs) under the Standing Liquidity Facility at the prevailing repo rate, from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, starting from April 2, 2025. The limit for individual SPDs is being conveyed to them separately. All other terms and conditions of the facility shall remain unchanged,” the central bank said in a release.
 
 
“This means that Standalone PDs will have more sources to access funds, which will be good for PDs,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “I don’t see much impact of this on the gilts market,” he added.
 
Earlier in the week, the central bank allowed SPDs to participate in all repo operations, irrespective of the tenor, conducted by the RBI.
 
Earlier, SPDs were permitted to participate in all overnight liquidity management operations, excluding the Marginal Standing Facility. Additionally, SPDs could participate in other operations, such as long-term Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operations and daily VRRs, on a case-by-case basis.

More From This Section

PremiumMSME

MSME bodies raise critical financing issues before parliamentary committee

PremiumGold

India's household gold holdings surpass reserves of top 10 central banks

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

NBFCs should not take risk beyond their absorption capacity, says RBI

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee logs best monthly rise in 6 years on strong foreign inflows

ATM, Money, Transaction

RBI allows banks to charge customers Rs 23 per ATM transaction from May 1

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Liquidity RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon