UPI outages lasted 1,000 minutes cumulatively over five years, shows data

India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced a fourth outage in more than two weeks on April 12, 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) attributed transaction failures to “intermittent technical issues”.

Cumulatively, UPI was down for 995 minutes across 17 incidents from March 2020 to March 2025, data sourced from the NPCI show.

The unscheduled downtime since March 2020 is estimated to have exceeded 1,000 minutes if April—which recorded two outages—is included, though its data are not yet available on the website as the month is still ongoing.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading