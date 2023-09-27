10 Best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs for side income

One can start a successful business at any age, you never know what small idea can become the next big thing. If you have the entrepreneurial spirit and are eager to start something of your own for side income and to become financially independent, then you can launch your business. This article will share the best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs.

10 Best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs

Youtube Channel

This is one of the best business ideas for budding entrepreneurs. If you have a passion for something, whether it's recipes, makeup tutorials, singing, dancing, educational content, craft and DIY ideas, or any other things, you can share your knowledge or skills through your YouTube and monetise views on your YouTube channel.

There is no investment required to start a YouTube channel, all you need is a good camera to shoot videos and an internet connection. The channel might take some time to grow, but once it is on track, it is enough to give you a hefty sum of money.

Blogging and Vlogging





If you are someone who loves to share his thoughts and expertise with the world, then starting blogging is a perfect idea for you. You just need to choose your niche and consistently create blogs about anything that interests you, such as food, fashion, lifestyle, technology review, travelling, etc. If you are getting enough views, you can monetise your blogs with affiliate marketing or advertising. Blogging is one of the best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs as it doesn't require much investment.

Social Media Influencer

Social media influencer has become a new career opportunity due to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Influencers can post their content on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube channel. Social Media influencers have a lot of followers because influencers share valuable information through their social media accounts and create creative content or even share lifestyle advice.

Sell handmade crafts

If you are an artistic teen who loves to craft and can create something valuable for the users through your skill, then selling handmade crafts can be the perfect business idea for you at this age. You can connect with local endeavours and set up your own business website to sell your crafted products to a larger audience.

Franchise Business

A franchise business is a highly profitable business with low investment and huge growth opportunities. If you are not getting any unique business ideas as a teen or young entrepreneur, then you can take a franchise of a well-established brand and sell their products and earn a good margin on it. You just need to pay the franchisor an initial amount as a fee, and thereafter, you can earn a good profit by selling the franchisor's products at a low cost.

Packing Business





Another good business idea for young entrepreneurs is to tie up with e-commerce websites or platforms and get packaging orders from them. As e-commerce platforms are big platforms and they receive orders online, they need packing services that can pack the product on their behalf. You can even contact local businesses and offer them packaging services to help them attract customers and help them grow. You can start this business from your home.

Data Entry

Data Entry is also a very good business idea for teens as many companies have a lot of data entry work, and you can offer them your data entry work service as a freelancer or represent yourself as a business. You can start this from your home or offer on-site work to companies. You don't need to pay a single penny to start this business. All you need is a good typing speed and knowledge of working on Excel sheets.

Virtual Assistant Services

If you are good with administrative tasks, you can begin virtual assistance services. As a virtual assistant, you don't need to do administrative tasks remotely for a client or many other clients by handling their appointment setting, inbound and outbound phone calls, travel agreements, typing, email, etc.

All business owners in a high position need assistance to take on daily tasks.

Video Editing Service





If you are good with video editing, then you can provide video editing services for individuals who have YouTube channels, lecturers who want to publish videos online, or any other video-related services, they all need video editing services for their videos. You can provide your services as a freelancer or under a contract. This business service doesn't require much investment.

Podcaster

The podcast industry is growing significantly in today's world. People nowadays follow podcasters a lot. If you have a passion for a specific topic and with the ability to grow a decent following. If you have communication skills, you can start podcasting services on a specific topic and earn income by finding advertisers, who are interested in placing ads in your podcast. It is one of the best business ideas for teens and young entrepreneurs.