Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹5,000 cr released for Sahara depositors: What small investors should know

₹5,000 cr released for Sahara depositors: What small investors should know

The ₹5,000 crore will be transferred from the SEBI-Sahara refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

sahara subrata roy

Total claims made so far: ₹1,13,504 crore by about 5.43 crore investors.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

For more than a decade, millions of Indians who parked their hard-earned savings in Sahara’s cooperative societies have been living in uncertainty. Many were daily-wage workers, small traders, and middle-class households who trusted Sahara’s schemes as safe savings options. Today, after years of court battles, there is finally some movement.
 
On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of ₹5,000 crore from the SEBI–Sahara refund account to repay depositors of Sahara Group’s cooperative societies. While this covers only a fraction of the massive claims pending, it marks another step in the long process of getting money back into the hands of investors.
 
 
The Order in Detail
 
The ₹5,000 crore will be transferred from the SEBI–Sahara refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).
 
The CRCS will then scrutinize claims and disburse refunds only to genuine investors.

The process will be monitored by former Supreme Court judge R. Subhash Reddy, as directed in an earlier order dated March 29, 2023.
 
Senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal will continue as amicus curiae, assisting both the monitoring judge and the CRCS in ensuring smooth distribution.
 
The transfer of funds is to be completed within one week.
 
The court emphasized that the order is consistent with its March 2023 ruling, which also permitted a similar release of ₹5,000 crore for the same purpose.
 
The Scale of the Crisis
 
The Sahara refund case is among the largest investor disputes in India’s financial history. According to the Centre’s application:
 
Total claims made so far: ₹1,13,504 crore by about 5.43 crore investors.
 
Refunds already issued: ₹5,053.01 crore to 26.25 lakh depositors.
 
Fresh claims filed: 13.34 lakh investors, worth ₹27,849.95 crore, currently under scrutiny.
 
Future estimates: Around 32 lakh more investors could file claims by December 2026.
 
These numbers highlight the mammoth task facing regulators and the court-appointed authorities in sifting through claims, verifying authenticity, and ensuring refunds actually reach those entitled.
 
So, what does this mean for you?
 
1. What the Supreme Court Has Ordered
 
₹5,000 crore will be released from the SEBI–Sahara refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).
 
The CRCS will disburse funds only to genuine depositors, after verifying claims.
 
The process will be overseen by former Supreme Court judge R. Subhash Reddy, assisted by senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal.
 
The timeline for completing disbursals has been extended to December 31, 2026.
 
Why it matters:
 
If you are one of the investors who filed a claim, this order increases the chances of seeing at least part of your money returned—though the process remains slow.
 
A Decade-Long Legal Battle
 
The latest order is part of a saga that began in 2012, when the Supreme Court directed Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited and Sahara Housing India Corporation Limited to refund money raised from investors. To ensure transparency, the court created a dedicated SEBI-Sahara escrow account to hold the funds.
 
Over the years, multiple legal challenges, scrutiny over documentation, and the scale of investor claims have delayed refunds. Friday’s order reflects the judiciary’s push to speed up the repayment process, while maintaining safeguards against fraudulent claims.
 
Centre’s Intervention
 
The current application was filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Pinak Pani Mohanty, who had sought directions for timely payments to investors in Sahara’s chit fund and credit schemes.
 
The Centre told the court that unless further amounts were allocated from the escrow account, it would be impossible to meet the rising tide of verified claims. With lakhs of investors still in the queue, the additional ₹5,000 crore infusion will provide at least partial relief.
 
What It Means for Depositors
 
For the small investors who had put their savings into Sahara’s cooperative societies, the court’s order offers a renewed hope.
 
Those whose claims have already been verified may soon see repayments.
 
Others in the verification pipeline will have to wait for scrutiny to be completed.
 
The extension of the disbursal timeline to December 2026 suggests the process will remain gradual, given the complexity and volume of claims.
  The gap between claims (₹1.13 lakh crore) and actual refunds (just over ₹5,000 crore so far) remains vast. Unless larger tranches are released or more assets liquidated, it may take years before most investors see their money back.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

