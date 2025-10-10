Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Amitabh Bachchan buys 3 land parcels in Alibaug worth ₹6.6 cr

Amitabh Bachchan buys 3 land parcels in Alibaug worth ₹6.6 cr

As per official documents, the deals were registered on October 7, 2025, with the properties located in The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Alibag Phase 2 - a premium gated development.

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibag, Raigad, for a total of ₹6.6 crore, according to property registration data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
As per official documents, the deals were registered on October 7, 2025, with the properties located in The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) Alibag Phase 2 — a premium gated development by HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd.
 
The transaction details show that the three plots, spread across a total area of 9,557 sq. ft, were bought for a combined agreement value of ₹6,59,65,828, with a total stamp duty payment of ₹39.58 lakh.
 
 
Individual Plot Details
 
Plot No. 96

Also Read

Nagarjuna

Delhi HC extends personality rights protection to actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC 17 shoot, shuts down rumours of quitting

Amitabh Bachchan,Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan returns to X to praise 'Op Sindoor', slams Pahalgam attack

The Age of Bhaarat

The Age of Bhaarat: Amitabh Bachchan-backed Tara Gaming releases trailer

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Bengal minister's property, 5 more Kolkata sites in jobs scam case

 
  • Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad
  • Agreement Value: ₹2,78,96,841
  • Stamp Duty: ₹16,74,000
  • Area: 4,047 sq. ft
 
Plot No. 97
 
  • Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad
  • Agreement Value: ₹1,92,06,587
  • Stamp Duty: ₹11,52,500
  • Area: 2,776 sq. ft
 
Plot No. 98
 
Location: HOABL Alibag Phase 2, Alibag, Raigad
 
  • Agreement Value: ₹1,88,62,400
  • Stamp Duty: ₹11,32,000
  • Area: 2,734 sq. ft
 
Last year Amitabh Bachchan had reporetedly purchased a land parcel in Alibaug, spread over a quarter of an acre from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for over Rs 10 crore.   Industry analysts note that Alibag’s appeal has grown due to its improved connectivity via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), proximity to South Mumbai, and the growing trend of weekend homes among affluent buyers. 
The Bachchan family owns multiple properties, including the bungalows Jalsa, Prateeksha, and Janak, all situated in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighborhood. Recently, Bachchan and his wife gifted their bungalow, Prateeksha, to their daughter Shweta Nanda, the report said. 
Soon after Kriti Sanon bought a 2,000 sq ft plot in the same Alibaug project, titled Sol de Alibaug. Earlier this year in September, Actor Kartik Aaryan  purchased a 2,000 square feet plot in Alibaug project for Rs 2 crore, making him the latest celebrity to purchase  a property in the House of Abhinandan Lodha's project Chateau de Alibaug.
 
At the time Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said in a statement, “We’re delighted to welcome Kartik to the HoABL family. Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. His investment reflects the rapidly growing resonance of Alibaug as preferred location for Mumbaikars to build spacious and luxurious homes, as also seen previously with investments from Mr. Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many renowned business owners and corporate CXOs. Alibaug has rapidly evolved from a quiet coastal town into one of India’s most premium housing destinations, driven by its unique blend of natural beauty, lifestyle appeal, growing infrastructure support and rising demand for high quality living.”
 
The project is located near popular beaches, Alibaug town, Mandwa Jetty, and the upcoming international airport. Lavish 4-Bed Serviced Châteaux are priced from ₹4.9 crore plus taxes and charges, with built-up areas of over 2,000 sq. ft.
         

More From This Section

real estate

Big money backs Indian real estate again- $10.2 bn inflows so far in 2025

Term Insurance Plan

Hospital cash riders explained: Turning term insurance into living cover

property, court, justice

Asset split in divorce: Courts presume equal ownership of joint assetspremium

gold, gold stocks

Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%premium

Insurance

Term insurance: Here are the best plans and rates available for you

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon