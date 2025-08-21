Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior citizens double down on super top-ups, drive 61% rise in portability

Senior citizens double down on super top-ups, drive 61% rise in portability

Three in four premiums are funded by children or family members of senior citizens: Policybazaar

senior citizen

Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As medical costs rise, senior citizens are changing how they buy health insurance. More such citizens are purchasing policies earlier in their lives; they are adding top-ups, and even switching insurers for better value, according to data provided by Policybazaar.
 
Almost six of 10 health insurance policies are bought by people aged 60 to 65, making it the most active bracket. The 66-70 segment is also seeing steady growth. About 65 per cent of policies bought by senior citizens were renewed in FY5 and one in three purchases were fresh, pointing to expanding coverage among families.
 

Cost-saving strategies

 
To manage premiums, senior citizens use tools like:
 
 
  • 15-20 per cent opt for deductibles of Rs 2-3 lakh. 
  • Top-up purchases have almost doubled in three years, with one in three senior citizens choosing such offers to expand insurance cover 
  • Around 12 per cent shift to co-pay options at renewal, paying a small share of bills while insurers bear the bulk.
 

Seniors seek flexible cover and add-ons

 
Senior citizens prefer features that offer immediate and relevant insurance protection:
 
  • Over 40 per cent now want cover for pre-existing conditions without waiting. 
  • Women lean towards OPD and wellness riders, while men prefer critical illness add-ons. 
  • Demand for domiciliary treatment has risen, especially after Covid-19.
 

Portability rising

 
As many as 61 per cent senior citizens have changed their insurers in two years for cheaper premiums or better service, according to Policybazaar. This shows growing financial awareness in evaluating long-term value, not just price.

Also Read

Tech Wrap August 21

Tech Wrap Aug 21: Google Pixel 10 series, Apple store, WhatsApp voicemail

Union minister Sonowal

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: Average container dwell time improved to 3 days, says minister

Oral health, sugar and teeth

Cutting down sugar could protect 2.5 bn people from tooth decay, says WHO

ADHD medication

ADHD medication linked to lower risk of substance abuse, crime

India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, with Mr. Trump at the White House in February. Image NYT

A balanced exchange: The trade that binds Indian and American economies

 

Urban-rural divide

 
Insurance penetration is better in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where seniors buy higher covers of Rs 10-25 lakh. Coverage in villages and towns is largely driven by government schemes, though Tier-II cities are slowly bridging the gap.
 

Premium payment

 
Nearly three in four premiums are funded by children or family members of senior citizens. Of these, 11 per cent come from children living abroad, highlighting the role of overseas support in ageing parents’ healthcare. About 27 per cent of seniors, however, still pay premiums on their own.
 
“We’re witnessing a significant shift in how India’s senior citizens approach health insurance. Seniors are insuring earlier, buying larger covers and making smarter choices, whether through super top-ups, portability or Day-1 coverage,” said Siddharth Singhal, business head, health insurance, at Policybazaar.
 

More From This Section

Monsoon, home insurance, house, damage cover

Cities overwhelmed by rain: Here's why you can't ignore home insurance

funds

Liquid funds: Check long-term ratings for clearer view of portfolio qualitypremium

A car stuck due to heavy rainfall

Monsoon floods and car damage:Here's what could derail your insurance claim

Fixed Deposit

What are the best fixed deposit rates available to senior citizens?

pool

Table for two, please: Pool, billiards tables are redefining home luxurypremium

Topics : Health insurance portability senior citizen BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon