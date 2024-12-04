Business Standard
Are air mile credit cards worth it? Here's what you should know

Such cards are worth it if you are a frequent flyer and know how to use rewards offered

Credit Card

Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Air mile credit cards are popular with frequent travelers seeking to maximise their rewards. The worth of such cards depends on various factors, including individual spending habits, travel frequency and benefits offered.
 
“For frequent travellers, especially those loyal to a particular airline, these cards can be a game-changer. By converting everyday spending into air miles, such cards can significantly offset travel costs. However, it is crucial to understand that air miles don’t equate directly to the miles you can travel; their value depends on the airline’s redemption policies and the specific card's rewards structure,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.
 
 
Benefits
 

Welcome bonuses: Airline credit cards provide substantial welcome bonuses that expand your mileage balance.
 
Travel perks: Beyond just earning miles, these cards often come with valuable perks such as free checked bags, priority boarding, and access to airport lounges.
 
Companion tickets: Some cards provide companion ticket benefits, allowing cardholders to bring a travel partner at no additional cost beyond taxes and fees.
 
Cost savings on travel: Frequent travelers may find that the savings from waived baggage fees and other travel-related discounts can offset the annual fee of the card.
 
Credit cards with air mile benefits :
 
KrisFlyer SBI Card
 
3000 Krisflyer Miles as welcome gift
 
5 Krisflyer Miles per Rs 200 spent on Singapore Airlines and international transaction
 
2 Krisflyer Miles per Rs 200 spent on all other eligible spends
 
4 domestic lounge benefits in a year
 
KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex
 
10,000 KrisFlyer Miles as welcome gift
 
10 KrisFlyer miles per Rs 200 spent on SIA group
 
8 KrisFlyer miles per Rs 200 spent internationally
 
6 KrisFlyer miles per Rs 200 on other eligible spends.
 
Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card
 
5,000 Etihad Guest Miles as welcome gift
 
Complimentary Etihad Guest Gold Tier Status after first transaction
 
Earn 3X Etihad Guest Miles on all Etihad Spends
 
Earn up to 6000 Etihad Guest miles annually on quarterly spend of Rs 1.5 lakh/quarter.
 
Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card
 
5,000 Skywards Miles and complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver tier membership (for first year) as joining benefits.
 
Earn up to 2 Skywards Miles, per Rs 100 spent.
 
Two complimentary domestic lounge access per quarter and two complimentary international lounge access per year.
 
Milestone Reward: Retain Emirates Skywards Silver tier membership.
 
Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card
 
10,000 Skywards Miles and Emirates Skywards Silver tier membership (as long as the card is active) as joining and annual benefits.
 
Earn up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs 100 spent.
 
Unlimited complimentary international and domestic lounge access.
 
Milestone Reward: Upgrade to Emirates Skywards Gold tier membership.
 
Note: These benefits might be changed by the company from time to time. Check the official website before opting for a credit card.  "Prioritise cards with generous sign-up bonuses and earning rates aligned with your spending habits. Delve into the fine print—assess annual fees, foreign transaction charges, and redemption options to ensure the card complements your travel patterns," said Prashant Kumar, CEO and Founder at Kredit.pe.
 

Topics : Credit Card

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

