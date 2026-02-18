Belanova debuts in Gurugram with ₹25-crore apartments, 124 homes planned

Realtor Central Park Estates has launched Belanova, an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram, as developers increasingly target high-net-worth buyers amid sustained demand for premium housing. The project, with an investment of about ₹1,200 crore, is expected to generate ₹2,500–3,000 crore in total revenue potential, reflecting strong confidence in the luxury real estate segment.

The developer expects to achieve ₹500 crore in sales in FY26 and ₹1,000 crore in FY27, taking total projected sales to around ₹1,500 crore over two financial years. The company said revenue recognition and cash flows have already begun, with about 25% of inventory sold through early participation.

Belanova will feature 124 residences, each with an average ticket size of around ₹25 crore, placing it firmly in the ultra-luxury category. The project is part of the 47-acre Central Park Resorts ecosystem in Gurugram and is being funded through internal accruals and project finance, without institutional investor or private equity participation.

Financial tie-ups and home loan approvals have been secured with all major banks including ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, PNB and others.

The development is scheduled for completion by July 31, 2026, with the formal launch aligned with the opening of Club Belanova in March–April 2026, during which a limited number of expressions of interest are being considered. Belanova follows a phased pricing strategy designed to reward early participation, with pricing set to increase by 7–10% after every 10 units sold, strengthening its value-appreciation proposition over the sales cycle.

"This is not just another luxury tower; it is a rare offering designed for those who value craftsmanship, discretion, and legacy. Belanova is meant to stand apart quietly, commanding its place through substance rather than noise — a residence that truly belongs at the very top in real life," said Ankush Kaul, President – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Central Park.

Luxury housing demand remains strong

The launch comes at a time when India’s luxury housing market continues to see robust demand, particularly in major urban centres such as Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Developers are increasingly focusing on low-density projects with hospitality-style amenities, targeting affluent buyers seeking lifestyle-driven real estate investments.

According to the company, Belanova will offer over 170 curated amenities, private lift lobbies, dual lifts per residence, and floor-to-ceiling heights of about 13 feet, alongside access to a broader club ecosystem. The project is scheduled for completion by July 2026, with the formal launch aligned with the opening of Club Belanova later this year.

Pricing strategy and investment positioning

Central Park said the project will follow a phased pricing strategy, with prices expected to increase 7–10% after every 10 units sold, a model often used in luxury real estate developments to reward early buyers and build value momentum.

The project’s location — near the elevated Sohna corridor with connectivity to NH-48, IGI Airport, Golf Course Road, and key commercial hubs — is expected to support long-term value appreciation.

“From private lift lobbies and dual lifts per residence to the 13-feet floor heights and expansive balconies, every design decision at Belanova has been guided by precision and purpose. We approached this venture as a vertical estate, ensuring privacy, structural integrity, and architectural proportion at every level. The result is a development that seamlessly integrates engineering excellence with lifestyle sophistication," said Vikram Singh, Project Head, Central Park.

Central Park Estates is Gurgaon-based real estate group - part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, which owns several hotels. Key ventures include Delphine at Dwarka Expressway, Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, Belaperla and Belanova (upcoming), Central Park The Room, and Central Park Flower Valley, which includes Selene, Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots.