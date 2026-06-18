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What are the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals?

Here are some of the best term insurance rates from various insurers for young male professionals living in a large city

Term Insurance Policy

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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If you are a 30-year-old man working in Mumbai, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates for the best term insurance rates. The reason is simple: term insurance is a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. 
 

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Topics : term Insurance plan Term insurance

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

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