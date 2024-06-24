Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Biden eases laws for non-citizen spouses & children of its nationals

Measure will provide protection to about 500,000 spouses of US citizens and approximately 50,000 children under 21 years old

Joe Biden, Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to the National Action Network Convention remotely from the South Court Auditorium of the White House, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US president Joe Biden has announced measures aimed at providing immigration relief to non-citizen spouses and children of its nationals.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Who is eligible?
 
Under the updated policy, numerous spouses currently residing in the US without legal status can now seek lawful permanent residence without needing to leave the country, with an opportunity for eventual citizenship. However, it is important to note that this does not guarantee automatic approval.
 
What are eligibility requirements?
 
To qualify, individuals must have lived in the US for a minimum of 10 years, demonstrate no security threats, and have been married before June 17, 2024. Applications will be reviewed individually by the Department of Homeland Security, as outlined in a fact sheet detailing the policy. Eligible immigrant spouses must not have previously been admitted or paroled into the US.
 
According to President Biden’s announcement, applicants will undergo scrutiny of their immigration and criminal histories, as well as potential fraud.
 
Upon approval by Homeland Security, the White House explained that individuals would have three years to apply for permanent residency and could receive work authorisation for the same period.
 
Recent announcements will allow individuals, including DACA recipients and other Dreamers, who have successfully obtained a degree from an accredited US institution of higher education and have received a job offer from a US employer in a field relevant to their degree, to expedite the process of obtaining work visas.
 
This measure will provide protection to about 500,000 spouses of US citizens and approximately 50,000 children under 21 years old who have a parent married to a U.S. citizen.

Topics : Permanent residency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon